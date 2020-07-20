Jaipur, July 20: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been summoned by Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) for questioning in an investigation into allegations of horse-trading to pull down the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has repeatedly denied the allegation that he attempted to poach Congress MLAs in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Political Drama: Congress Suspends 2 MLAs From Sachin Pilot Camp, Demands Arrest of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for Alleged Role in Horse Trading.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma, three days back, released three audio recordings which allegedly had discussions regarding horse-trading of MLAs between purportedly Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain, another accused in horse-trading. Two FIRs have been registered after the Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring with rebel MLAs to bring own the Gehlot government.

Earlier, Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader, said that he was ready to face any probe. "I am ready to face any investigation. The audio doesn't have my voice. If I am called for questioning I will definitely go," the Union Minister for Jal Shakti said. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Cabinet Minister BD Kalla, Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali & Other Congress MLAs Exercise at Farimont Hotel in Jaipur, Watch Video.

The Congress government is witnessing a major crisis after sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot announced that the Gehlot government was in minority and he has the support of 30 MLAs. Since then, Gehlot camp MLAs are camping in a five-star hotel while Pilot camp MLAs are reportedly camping in different hotels in Delhi after vacating a Manesar hotel. The Chief Minister and Congress have maintained that the government has the support of over 100 MLAs in the 200-member house.

