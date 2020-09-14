New Delhi, September 14: The Rajya Sabha is set to elect the new Deputy Chairman during the monsoon session of Parliament that commenced today. In the election of Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman, the contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and Manoj Kumar Jha who has the backing of 12 opposition parties. The post of Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman is a constitutional position created under Article 89 of the Constitution. The seat fell vacant after the last Deputy Chair of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh's term ended in April. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election 2020: How The Numbers Stack Up in Fight Between Harivansh Narayan Singh And Manoj Kumar Jha.

How Rajya Sabha Elects Deputy Chairman: All You Must Know

The process of electing Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman is simple. Members of the Upper House elect one of them to be the Deputy Chairman. The process begins with a Rajya Sabha MP submitting a motion proposing the name of a colleague for the post of Deputy Chairman. The lawmaker must also submit a declaration signed by the MP whose name s/he is proposing stating that the MP is willing to serve as the Deputy Chairman if elected. Shiv Sena to Support RJD's Manoj Jha for RS Deputy Chairman Election: Sanjay Raut.

The motion must be seconded by another Rajya Sabha MP. Each member is allowed to move or second only one motion. If there are motions that propose the names of more than one MP, then members of the Upper House vote in favour of their choice of candidate. The MP who gets the majority of votes is elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Violet Alva was the first woman Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House.

It was in 1985 that Dr Najma Heptulla became the second woman Deputy Chair of Rajya Sabha. She continued as the Deputy Chair until 2004. She has been the longest-serving Deputy Chair of Rajya Sabha. Pratibha Devisingh Patil became the third woman Deputy Chair in the Upper House.

