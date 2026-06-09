Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru on June 9 and visited the residence of Suraj Hegde, where family members, party workers and local Congress leaders had gathered for the final rites. According to reports, Gandhi spent time with the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them during the difficult time.

Local Congress leaders said the visit reflected the party leadership’s support for grassroots workers and their families.

Several senior Karnataka Congress leaders accompanied Gandhi during the visit, including members of the state cabinet and party organization. The leaders joined the condolence meeting and paid floral tributes to Suraj Hegde. Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Suraj Hegde at His Residence in Bengaluru; DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Also Present.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Last Respects to Suraj Hegde

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi paid tribute to Suraj Hegde ji, AICC Secretary and former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, and met his family in Bengaluru to offer his heartfelt condolences. 📍 Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3CrK9Qkzge — Congress (@INCIndia) June 9, 2026

Party workers present at the venue described Hegde as an active Congress worker who had been associated with the organization at the local level for several years.

Condolence message from Congress leadership on Suraj Hegde's Death

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the family and acknowledged Hegde’s contribution to the party organization. Congress leaders said the party stands with the family and will continue to support them.

The visit comes at a time when the Congress leadership has been emphasizing stronger engagement with party workers across states. Ketan Bhatikar Dead: Goa Congress Leader Dies of Snakebite at 38.

Indian National Congress leaders frequently attend funerals and condolence meetings of party workers and leaders as part of organizational outreach and support. Rahul Gandhi has made similar visits in different states in recent years to meet families of deceased party members and workers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Congress). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).