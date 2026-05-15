Ketan Bhatikar Dead: Goa Congress Leader Dies of Snakebite at 38

Ketan Bhatikar, a Congress leader who was expected to contest the upcoming Ponda Assembly by-election, died on Thursday night, May 15, after reportedly suffering a snake bite near Karmal Ghat on the Goa-Karnataka border. He was 38. According to police officials, the incident occurred when Bhatikar reportedly got down at Karmal Ghat during travel and was bitten by a snake.

Ketan Bhatikar was immediately taken to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead. “Bhatikar had got down at Karmal Ghat, on the Goa-Karnataka border, for some reason, when a snake bit him. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead,” NDTV quoted a police official as saying. Ashwini Joshi Dies: Former Congress MLA and 3-Time Indore Legislator Passes Away at 66 After Heart Attack.

Ketan Bhatikar Dies

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of the renowned physiotherapist, Dr. Ketan Bhatikar. His departure is a profound loss to the medical community. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. May his… pic.twitter.com/pDVx5mWU2l — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 15, 2026

Pramod Sawant expressed grief over the incident in a post on X. “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of the renowned physiotherapist, Dr. Ketan Bhatikar. His departure is a profound loss to the medical community. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul attain Sadgati,” Sawant wrote.

Congress Leaders Mourn Sudden Loss

Yuri Alemao also paid tribute to Bhatikar and extended condolences to his family and supporters. “Deeply saddened by the passing of our leader, Dr. Ketan Bhatikar. His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, and friends during this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Alemao said in a post on X. Suresh Kalmadi Dies: Congress Leader and Ex-Union Minister Passes Away in Maharashtra’s Pune After Brief Illness.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee also mourned the death of the party leader. In a statement posted on X, the party said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of party leader Dr. Ketan Bhatikar. His unwavering dedication, commitment to public service, and contribution to the party and society will always be remembered with great respect and gratitude. In this moment of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and supporters. May his soul rest in peace and may the family find strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Apart from his political work, Bhatikar was also known in Goa’s medical community as a physiotherapist. His death has shocked supporters and local political workers, especially ahead of the Ponda Assembly by-election for which he had reportedly been fielded by the Congress party. Officials have not yet released further details regarding the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).