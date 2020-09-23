New Delhi, September 23: Political leaders cutting across party lines reacted to the shocking demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. The 65-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, since September 11. Suresh Angadi Dies of COVID-19; Union MoS Was Hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS.

Angadi was diagnosed with the lethal disease when he underwent the COVID-19 test ahead of the start of Parliament's Monsoon session. While he was asymptomatic on being detected with coronavirus, his health had shortly deteriorated with him complaining of breathing issues.

"Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Condoles Demise

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Homage

With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

'Terrible Loss', Says Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

Such a heart-breaking news, terrible loss for all of us! Shocked beyond words that our leader, good friend, very hardworking & humble Union Minister for Railways Sri @SureshAngadi_ Ji is no more! For me it's a sense of personal loss, May his soul attain sadgati!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/gYUuAA5tcd — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 23, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekar Pays Tribute

Ex-Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara Extends Condolences

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Union Minister for State Railways @SureshAngadi_. My deepest condolences to his family. May the almighty give them the strength to bare this irreplaceable loss. pic.twitter.com/e1LLTEZuDJ — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) September 23, 2020

Angadi, a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi, was born in Belgaum taluka of Karnataka. He had won the constituency consecutively in the general elections of 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. He is the second lawmaker from Karnataka to die of COVID-19, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti succumbing to the disease on September 17.

