Sushma Swaraj 68th Birth Anniversary: From Pakistan Link to Academic Milestones, Know Interesting Facts About 'People's Minister'

Former Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj |(Photo Credits: PTI)

The nation will celebrate 68th birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj on February 14, which also happens to be Valentine's Day. Sushma Swaraj, former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran, was born on February 14 in 1952. She died after a cardiac arrest on August 6, 2019. A lawyer by profession, Swaraj entered into electoral politics in 1973 when she won the Ambala Cantonment assembly seat in Haryana.

Sushma Swaraj's rise in politics from a student leader in Haryana to the country's second woman External Affairs Minister coincided with the growth of BJP as a party. A four-time member of Lok Sabha and three-time of Rajya Sabha, Swaraj was known as people's minister and was admired across party lines. She was also the recipient of the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. On Sushma Swaraj's 68th birth anniversary, LatestLY complies a list of interesting facts about the former External Affairs Minister. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Renamed As Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Ahead of Late BJP Leader And Union Minister's Birth Anniversary; Foreign Service Institute Also Renamed.

Sushma Swaraj's parents hailed from a place called Dharampura in Pakistan's Lahore.

During studies at Sanatan Dharma College in Ambala Cantonment, Sushma Swaraj received the best cadet award in N.C.C. for three consecutive years.

An articulate speaker, Swaraj recieved the award for the best speech in Hindi for three consecutive years organized by the Language Department of Haryana.

Sushma Swaraj was wedded to Swaraj Kaushal who was given the title 'Senior Advocate' as early as when he was 34 years old.

Sushma Swaraj was the youngest state cabinet minister when Chief Minister Devi Lal inducted her in his Cabinet in 1977. She was 25 only.

As the Information and Broadcasting minister in the 1996 Atal Bihari government that lasted only 13 days, it was her decision to live telecast the Lok Sabha debates.

When the BJP appointed Swaraj as an official spokesperson, she became the first woman to occupy the post in any national political party.

Swaraj holds the credit of being the first woman chief minister of Delhi. She achieved the distinction in October 1998.

Sushma Swaraj also became the first woman leader of Opposition in the Indian Parliament.

Swaraj was a staunch believer of astrology and gemology.

Apart from her political achievements, Sushma Swaraj was known for her oratory skills. She also represented India on International forums a number of times and received the Outstanding Parliamentarian award, the only woman MP to win the coveted honour.