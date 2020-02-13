Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Renamed As Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Ahead of Late BJP Leader And Union Minister's Birth Anniversary; Foreign Service Institute Also Renamed

Sushma Swaraj (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 13: The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced to rename the two office after late MEA Sushma Swaraj. It said that from Friday onwards, the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in the national capital will be known as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Informing about the latest development, MEA said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, it has been decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan & Foreign Service Institute, Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service." Adding on, it said, "The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former External Affairs Minister." NIFM to be Renamed as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management by Narendra Modi Govt.

Here are tweets by ANI:

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA): The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former External Affairs Minister. https://t.co/caEou0pY9X — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Recently, the Union government had made the annoucement to rename the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) in Faridabad as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).