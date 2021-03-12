Chennai, March 12: The ideologies of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are different from each other, Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. The minorities won't abandon the AIADMK for its alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami added. He was responding to a question AIADMK was helping the BJP gain a foothold in the state. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: DMDK Snaps Ties With AIADMK-BJP Alliance Ahead of Polls.

"It is a wrong assumption that we are helping BJP. In 1991, BJP had a coalition with DMK. The BJP has been in Tamil Nadu ever since it won at the Centre. It is not right to say that we are giving it any special importance," Palaniswami asserted at an event, adding that the AIADMK and the BJP have two different ideologies. Both parties are contesting the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu together. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: MK Stalin Says ‘If Elected, DMK Will Dedicate First 100 Days of Govt To Solve People’s Issue’.

"Each party has an ideology. The AIADMK will run its government based on its own ideology. The coalitions are formed during the elections with an eye on victory," the Chief Minister said. On being asked if AIADMK's closeness with the BJP would push minorities away from Jayalalithaa's party, he said: "AIADMK has always been there for the welfare of the minority. They will not desert us over alliance with the BJP."

"The AIADMK government has given many benefits to minority communities. We have raised the funds for the Jerusalem pilgrimage for our Christian brothers. We are building a Hajj House in Chennai for our Muslim friends. We offer free rice during Ramadan. We have been helping the minority with multiple such schemes," the AIADMK leader added. The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

