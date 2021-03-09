Chennai, March 9: Actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has decided to quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. There has been a conflict between the ruling AIADMK and the DMDK over the seat-sharing pact in Tamil Nadu. Apparently, the talks failed and the DMDK snapped ties with the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Kamal Haasan’s MNM Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal With Allies, to Fight in 154 Seats.

According to reports, the DMDK demanded 20 seats. However, the AIADMK wanted it to settle for 11 seats. The DMDK also threatened the AIADMK to contest alone if the demand for allotment of 20 seats are not met. Besides the seat-sharing issue, Vijayakanth's party was unhappy with the AIADMK-led government's move to provide 10.5 per cent jobs reservation for the Vanniyar community in government sectors under the most backward quota. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: MK Stalin Says ‘If Elected, DMK Will Dedicate First 100 Days of Govt To Solve People’s Issue’.

The AIADMK was reluctant to give 20 seats to the DMDK because Vijayakanth's party is not as powerful as it was in 2009. In 2006 assembly elections, the DMDK received 8.38 per cent votes, while in 2011 it secured 7.9 per cent vote share, winning 29 seats. But in 2016 polls, the DMDK fared poorly and received only 2.6 per cent votes.

There were rumours that the DMDK is in talks with Kamal Haasan's MNM. The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

