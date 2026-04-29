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The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, which saw polling across all 234 constituencies on April 23, 2026, has entered its final stage before the official vote count. With the voting process concluded, attention has shifted toward exit poll results, which aim to provide an early indicator of the electoral outcome before the official results are announced by the Election Commission of India on May 4, 2026.

Major news networks, including ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV, are preparing to broadcast their respective exit poll data for Tamil Nadu. These projections are highly anticipated by political observers as they offer a glimpse into voter sentiment following a high-intensity campaign season across the state. Watch the Tamil Nadu exit poll results 2026 live streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV below. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 Result Live Streaming on NDTV

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026 Live Streaming on India Today

Exit polls are statistical projections based on surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. While these polls are widely followed for their ability to gauge the political pulse, it is important to note that they are estimates and do not constitute the official election results.

The 2026 election cycle in Tamil Nadu was marked by a competitive environment involving several major alliances, including the Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led front. With a voter turnout reported at approximately 85.1%, these exit polls serve as the final assessment of voter trends before the Election Commission declares the definitive mandate on May 4. Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

As the state awaits the formal counting process, these exit polls serve as an interim indicator of the political direction in Tamil Nadu. The official announcement of the 234-seat legislative assembly will be confirmed by the Election Commission of India next week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).