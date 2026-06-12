TMC Split Crisis: Kirti Azad Claims Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Took Bribes On Camera

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad launched a blistering attack on rebel party lawmakers on Friday, accusing them of corruption and financial opportunism amid an ongoing internal split. Azad specifically targeted senior rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, alleging she was previously "caught on camera accepting Rs 5 lakh" and questioning her moral standing to criticize party chief Mamata Banerjee. The statements come as the ruling party in West Bengal faces a wave of dissent, with several lawmakers reportedly leaning toward the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Allegations of Financial Corruption

Azad heavily questioned the credibility of Dastidar, who has been critical of the current party leadership. He claimed to possess internal information regarding monetary exchanges within the rebel faction and threatened a public disclosure. "Kakoli Dastidar was caught on camera accepting Rs 5 lakh. Where was her integrity then?" Azad told reporters. "Yet today, she questions Mamata Banerjee about bribes." He further claimed that he intends to catch rebel leaders "red-handed" in the future when additional financial transactions take place, stating his information comes directly from within the dissident camp. TMC Faces Mass Exodus in Lok Sabha, 19 MPs Including Sayoni Ghosh and Satabdi Roy Sign Dissent Note to Speaker.

Targeting Other Rebel Figures

The offensive extended to other prominent rebel figures, including Ritabrata Banerjee. Azad criticized the lawmaker’s political trajectory, referencing his past expulsion from the Left parties following controversial video leaks. According to Azad, the party leadership accommodated Banerjee despite his past, granting him positions as an MP, trade union president, and MLA based on repeated appeals.

Conversely, Azad downplayed recent tense statements from another senior leader, Kalyan Banerjee, who had publicly stated he would stop legally representing party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Azad described Kalyan Banerjee as an "emotional man" whose grievances had already been settled, maintaining that he remains on good terms with the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Allegations of 'Operation Lotus' and Coercion

Azad claimed the rebellion is not entirely voluntary, alleging that the BJP is orchestrating a coercive campaign, often referred to as "Operation Lotus," to force TMC MPs into defecting. He stated that the opposition is actively working to secure a two-thirds majority of the party's lawmakers to avoid disqualification under anti-defection laws. TMC Split Claim Reaches Lok Sabha As Rebel MPs Assert Two-Thirds Support Under Anti-Defection Law.

According to Azad, newly elected, rural, or vulnerable MPs are being systematically targeted through intimidation. He alleged that the residences of first-time MPs Bapi Haldar and Mitali Bag, as well as veteran leader Mala Roy, were vandalized or heavily pressured by operatives. He claimed these operations were being directed from the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, asserting that several rebel leaders, including Prakash Barik—who recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha—made their public announcements immediately after meeting with BJP leadership.

The BJP has consistently denied allegations of forced defections, maintaining that the turmoil within the TMC is a result of internal dissatisfaction with its top leadership.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).