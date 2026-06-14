TMC Split Widens: Rebel MPs Merge With NCPI, Back NDA

The political crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Sunday, June 14, after 20 rebel Members of Parliament decided to merge their faction with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move marks a significant escalation in the internal conflict that has engulfed the party in recent days.

According to sources, the rebel MPs opted to merge with the NCPI due to legal hurdles associated with forming a separate parliamentary bloc. The development came amid competing claims over the future of the TMC and growing uncertainty over the status of the dissident lawmakers. 'We Will Work With NDA Under PM Modi': Rebel TMC Faction Stakes Claim to More Than 2-3rd of Party Strength After Meeting Om Birla (Watch Video).

Rebel TMC MPs Announce Merger With NCPI

Confirming the decision, rebel TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the group had formally joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. "We have joined the Nationalist Citizens' Party. It is a recognised regional party. We have merged with it. It will be decided in the court which one the real TMC is," Bandyopadhyay said.

The latest development came hours after rebel MPs regrouped at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi following a meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Prior to the merger, political observers had speculated that the dissident lawmakers could seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament. ‘TMC is a Single, Indivisisible Political Party’: Abhishek Banerjee Urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Reject Rebel Faction.

Abhishek Banerjee Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

In response to the unfolding developments, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to continue recognising the Trinamool Congress as a single political party. Banerjee also requested that no recognition or parliamentary facilities be granted to any separate group or faction claiming to represent the party.

The letter came amid concerns within the Mamata Banerjee-led camp over the potential implications of the rebellion on the party's parliamentary strength and organisational structure.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay Joins Rebel Camp

The rebel faction received a significant boost after Sudip Bandyopadhyay, considered a close confidant of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, publicly expressed support for the dissident group. Bandyopadhyay said he decided to align with the rebels following appeals from party MPs and MLAs.

“Most of the MPs and MLAs wanted this to be a successful initiative. They wanted the party to continue under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee, with her playing a role similar to that of a chief advisor and party leader. Their appeal genuinely touched me,” he said.

He also stated that he had yet to sign the letter intended for submission to the Speaker and would do so only in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

As the rebellion gathered momentum, the TMC announced a series of organisational changes, removing several leaders associated with the dissident camp from key positions.

Arnab Banerjee was appointed president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, replacing Ghosh. Kaliganj MLA Alifa Ahmed was named head of the party's women's wing in place of Roy.

In another significant move, Kunal Ghosh was appointed president of the party's North Kolkata organisational district, replacing Sudip Bandyopadhyay. The party also named Saugata Roy as chief adviser to its Lok Sabha wing, which comprises MPs who remain loyal to Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Camp Cites Anti-Defection Law

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has argued that the anti-defection law does not permit lawmakers to form a separate group while continuing to hold seats won on the party's symbol. Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said the law clearly outlines the conditions under which legislators can avoid disqualification.

“The crucial condition is that the original party has to merge with another party. There is no legal provision for a ‘separate group’ inside Parliament or an assembly while holding a seat won on the original party’s symbol,” she said in a post on X. “The law is clear. No separate group inside the House on the same symbol is legal. Either merge with a new party or face disqualification,” she added.

With the rebel MPs now choosing the merger route, the dispute is expected to shift to legal and parliamentary forums. Questions regarding recognition, anti-defection provisions and competing claims over the party's identity could ultimately be decided through constitutional and judicial processes.

The developments mark one of the most significant internal challenges faced by the TMC in recent years and could have far-reaching implications for West Bengal politics and the opposition landscape at the national level.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).