'We Will Work With NDA Under PM Modi': Rebel TMC Faction Stakes Claim to More Than 2-3rd of Party Strength After Meeting Om Birla (Watch Video)

In a major political development that threatens to trigger a formal split within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a faction of dissident Lok Sabha parliamentarians met with Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi. Following the meeting, the rebel camp announced its decision to break away from the party’s central leadership and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters outside the Speaker's residence, senior rebel leader and four-term MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stated that the dissident group represents a significant majority of the party's elected lawmakers. "These elected 20 MPs are more than two-thirds of the party's strength," Dastidar said. "We met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and we will work with the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi." ‘TMC is a Single, Indivisisible Political Party’: Abhishek Banerjee Urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Reject Rebel Faction.

Faction Claims Two-Thirds Majority to Avoid Disqualification

The rebel faction's claim of having 20—and potentially up to 22—lawmakers is legally significant. The TMC currently holds 28 seats in the Lok Sabha. Under the anti-defection law in India, a faction must consist of at least two-thirds of a party's elected legislative strength (which translates to a minimum of 19 MPs for the TMC) to safely merge with another group or form a separate bloc without facing disqualification.

By claiming the backing of 20 MPs, the Dastidar-led faction is positioning itself to be formally recognized as a separate parliamentary bloc by the Speaker's office, bypassing potential legal penalties.

Deepening Internal Crisis for TMC

The move by the Lok Sabha MPs is the latest in a wave of internal rebellions rocking the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The turmoil intensified following the TMC's disappointing performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which exposed deep structural rifts between regional party leaders and the central high command. Trinamool Split Final? Rebel MPs To Meet Speaker Om Birla on Monday, To Seek Recognition As ‘Real TMC’.

'We Will Work With NDA Under PM Modi'

VIDEO | Rebel TMC leaders leave after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi. MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar says, "These elected 20 MPs, are more than 2/3rd of party's strength. We met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, we will work with NDA in the leadership of PM Modi."#RebelTMC… pic.twitter.com/mSpmGhWTRc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2026

Prior to this move in New Delhi, the party suffered a major blow in the state assembly when 58 of its 80 MLAs openly defied the leadership to back an alternative legislative head. Observers note that the crisis has now successfully spilled over from Kolkata into the national capital.

Mainstream Leadership Resists the Move

The official leadership of the Trinamool Congress has moved swiftly to challenge the breakaway group's legitimacy. TMC Parliamentary Party Leader Abhishek Banerjee reportedly dispatched an urgent letter to Speaker Om Birla, urging the secretariat to reject any recognition, status, or facilities for the dissident faction.

The official party line insists that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) must be treated as a unified political unit represented strictly by its authorized whips and designated leaders. With both factions lodging conflicting appeals, the final decision on the legal status of the breakaway MPs and the balance of power in the opposition ranks now rests firmly with Speaker Om Birla

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).