Dehradun, January 25: The voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, and on the same day, the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 results will be declared. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory against the Congress. Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting on February 14, Counting And Results on March 10.

In 2017, assembly polls were held on 69 assembly seats out of 70 in Uttarakhand on February 15. Voting in the Karnaprayag constituency was postponed until March 7, due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Kanwasi in a road accident. The counting of votes took on March 11, 2017. The voter turnout recorded in the state was 65.64 percent. Uttarakhand witnessed a contest between the Congress, the BJP. The saffron party came into power after a gap of five years.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP bagged 57 seats, while the Congress won 11 seats. Independents remained victorious on two seats. Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) failed to open their accounts in the 2017 Uttarakhand polls. The Congress fought the elections under the leadership of Harish Rawat, while the BJP contested the polls under the leadership of Trivendra Singh Rawat. Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances And Results of 2017 Election Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Last year on March 9, Rawat resigned from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's post reportedly due to dissent of state BJP leaders against him. After his resignation, Tirath Singh Rawat was appointed as the next CM of the state. However, within four months, he also resigned from the post. Pushkar Singh Dhami was then sworn in as the new Uttarakhand CM. This time, the state is likely to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

