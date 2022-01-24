Chandigarh, January 24: The voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, and by the evening, the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 results will be declared. In 2017, the Congress registered a landslide victory against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP To Contest 65 Seats, Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress 37.

In 2017, 117 assembly seats went to polls in Punjab on February 4. The counting of votes was done on March 11, 2017. A total of 77.2 percent voter turnout was recorded in the state. Punjab witnessed a triangular contest between the Congress, the SAD-BJP alliance and the AAP. The Congress came into power after the gap of 10 years. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Previous Election Ahead of 2022 Polls.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress bagged 77 seats, while the SAD won 15 seats. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party remained victorious on 20 seats. The BJP bagged only three seats, and the Lok Insaaf Party won two seats. Captain Amarinder Singh became the chief minister of the state for the second time.

In September last year, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the chief minister’s post and formed his own party – Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The Congress appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the next CM of the state. This time, Punjab will witness a four-cornered contest between the Congress, the SAD-BSP alliance, the PLC-BJP alliance and the AAP. Farmer unions also formed a political outfit - Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) to contest the polls.

