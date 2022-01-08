The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced dates for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. The polls in Uttarakhand will take place on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared on the same day in the evening. Uttarakhand will witness a contest between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). There are a total of 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

Here Are Details:

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Phase
Number of Constituencies  70
Date of Notification  January 21
Last Date of Filing Papers  January 28
Last Date of Withdrawal  January 31
Date of Scrutiny of Papers  January 29
Date of Elections  February 14
Date of Results  March 10

