New Delhi, September 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a member of Rajya Sabha, attended Parliament's ongoing monsoon session. In his tweet, Sahasrabuddhe said his earlier test report came negative, hence, he attended monsoon session. Coronavirus Tracker For India.

"Last Friday had got examined and was tested Negative hence attended Parliament! But last night I had headache+mild fever, got examined n have tested Positive for Covid-19! Operating under strict protocols n medication as advised byDocs!Those interacted with me may pl consult doctors (sic)," Sahasrabuddhe tweeted. Ashok Gasti Health Update: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Critical, Says Manipal Hospital; Politicians Mourn His 'Death'.

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Contracts COVID-19:

Around 30 MPs, including BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and Pravesh Verma, and over 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. They were found to be infected with the deadly virus after undergoing compulsory coronavirus tests prior to the monsoon session. Many of them took COVID-19 test at the Parliament premises, while several of them had undergone tests in their respective constituencies.

All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had undergone mandatory COVID-19 tests before the start of the session. Media personnel covering the parliament's proceedings also underwent these tests and at least one of them has tested positive, sources told PTI.

