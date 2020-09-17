Bengaluru, September 17: Confusion prevailed over the health condition of Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-elected Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Ashok Gasti on Thursday after several prominent leaders tweeted condolence messages. The first among to tweet about Ashok Gasti's "death" was Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu. Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Dr harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed "condolences" over "death" of Ashok Gasti. 'Murdered' Man Returns Home, Gujarat Police Left Confused as His Brothers Were Jailed For Allegedly Confessing to Kill Him.

The Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, where Gasti was admitted after he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 12, said the Rajya Sabha MP was critical, indicating that he is alive. "Gasti was admitted with severe Covid-19 pneumonia. He is critically ill with multiple organ failure and was on life support system in the intensive care unit (ICU)," Manipal Director Manish Rai said in a statement. Gasti was elected unopposed to the Upper House on June 12. Dead or Alive? Confusion Caused by Ahmedabad Government Hospital in Communication About Already Cremated Patient's COVID-19 Report is Shocking and Bizzare.

The statement came after several leaders mourned Gasti's "death" due to COVID-19. Describing Gasti's "death" as unfortunate, Sriramulu tweeted that someone who dreamt of doing social service had passed away untimely. Amit Shah in his "condolence" message said: "Shocked and pained over the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Ashok Gasti from Karnataka. Over the years, he served the organisation and the nation in multiple roles. My condolences are with his family in this hour of grief."

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was saddened to learn about the "demise" of Gasti. "He was known for his simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members," Naidu tweeted. Rajnath Singh also mourned Gasti's "death". All of them deleted their tweets later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).