We Will Begin 'Operation Tudwa': Sanjay Raut Warns Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Fresh Defection Buzz in Maharashtra

A fresh political crisis has gripped Maharashtra as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faces another major rebellion. Amid intensifying speculation that six party MPs are breaking away to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has issued a fierce warning to the dissidents, announcing that the party will launch "Operation Tudwa" (bash up) against those acting against its organizational interests. The developments mimic the historic June 2022 split when Eknath Shinde led a massive rebellion, eventually claiming the party name and symbol with the backing of a majority of legislators.

Sanjay Raut Unleashes 'Operation Tudwa' Warning

Addressing reporters amid fast-moving political developments, a visibly aggressive Sanjay Raut made it clear that the party would not take the rebellion lying down. Confronted with reports of a split orchestrated under the moniker "Operation Tiger" by rival factions, Raut responded with a blunt warning of street-level and legal retaliation. ‘Ye S**le B****ike Log’: Why Did Sanjay Raut Ask Media Not To Cut His Abuse-Laced Attack on ‘Rebels’?.

"If these rebel MPs have any morality left, they should resign immediately," Raut stated. "Those who stay are ours. Those who betray are dishonest traitors. Now, our 'Operation Tudwa' will begin. This battle will not just be fought in the courts and the Lok Sabha; it will also be taken directly to the streets." Raut further alleged massive financial corruption behind the defection, claiming that the dissident MPs were being offered up to ₹50 crore each, with initial tranches of ₹15 crore to ₹25 crore already paid out alongside private jet arrangements to transport them to "safe locations" in Rajasthan.

Defection Fears Materialize as Six MPs Meet Lok Sabha Speaker

The political drama escalated rapidly on June 17, when six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reportedly stayed at a hotel in Noida before moving to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The rebel faction, rumored to be led by MP Sanjay Bandu Jadhav, has formally submitted a proposal seeking legal recognition as a merged entity under the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. In their signed proposal, the dissident MPs claimed they were leaving because the Thackeray camp had drifted from its core Hindutva ideology and intended to eventually merge with the Congress party.

While the exact names continue to emerge, sources indicate the rebel camp includes key lawmakers such as Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, and Omraje Nimbalkar. Most of these leaders were noticeably absent from a high-level parliamentary board meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. 'Credible Information': BJP MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh Alleges Sanjay Raut Wants UBT, Pawar Factions to Join Congress.

We Will Begin 'Operation Tudwa'

Shiv Sena (UBT) Moves for Disqualification

In response to the sudden rebellion, the Uddhav Thackeray camp has swung into legal action to guard its presence in the Lok Sabha. Party MP Arvind Sawant confirmed that the organization is actively compiling documentation to file immediate disqualification notices against the absent lawmakers, citing a violation of the party whip. "Rebels are being given seven days to reply to show-cause notices," Sawant stated, adding that the legal move seeks to block any swift recognition of a faction split by the Speaker.

The outcome of this latest internal war now hinges entirely on the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision regarding the validity of the merger letter, even as Maharashtra braces for a renewed period of political instability and potential street agitations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).