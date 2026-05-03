West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2026: 3-Tier Security, 200 CAPF Companies Deployed Ahead of Vote Counting on May 4

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West Bengal has put in place an extensive three-tier security system, backed by the deployment of 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), as the state prepares for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections. Election authorities said the arrangements are aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent and disturbance-free counting process on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal outlined that counting centres across the state have been secured under a three-tier security grid, comprising inner, middle and outer cordons. These layers are designed to regulate access, maintain order and prevent any unauthorised movement near sensitive locations.

The CAPF deployment is dedicated specifically to safeguarding counting venues, supplemented by state police and armed police units. Officials said all personnel have been briefed on their responsibilities, with clear protocols in place for coordination and response. West Bengal Election Result 2026 Date: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8:00 Am on May 4.

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The Chief Electoral Officer emphasised that all arrangements have been finalised and there would be “no room for any disruption” during the counting process. Training has been conducted for returning officers, counting supervisors and agents to ensure adherence to established procedures. Authorities also warned that any negligence or breach of duty would invite strict action.

Surveillance and Monitoring Measures

In addition to physical security, surveillance systems including CCTV cameras have been installed around counting halls to enable continuous monitoring. Access to strong rooms, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored, remains restricted and under round-the-clock watch. Officials said these measures are intended to maintain transparency and build confidence in the counting process. Assembly Election Results 2026: When and Where To Watch Live Counting.

Heightened Vigil Amid Political Tensions

The tightened security comes against the backdrop of heightened political sensitivity ahead of the results. Recent allegations by political parties regarding irregularities and concerns over counting procedures have increased the focus on ensuring strict compliance with rules.

The Election Commission has also deployed additional observers and reinforced oversight at counting centres to maintain credibility and transparency.

Background: High-Stakes West Bengal Elections

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections were held in April across 294 constituencies, with a high voter turnout reflecting strong public participation. Results are scheduled to be declared on May 4, with counting beginning simultaneously across centres in the state.

Authorities have stated that the comprehensive security arrangements are intended to ensure that the counting process proceeds in an orderly and peaceful manner, with results declared in accordance with established electoral norms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).