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Assembly Election Results 2026: When and Where To Watch Live Counting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to declare the Assembly Election Results 2026 for five states and union territories - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - on May 4, 2026. The elections have been held in multiple phases over the past few weeks, with several seats witnessing intense contests and strong voter turnout across all five regions.

By Gaurav Krishna | Published: May 03, 2026 08:39 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2026: When and Where To Watch Live Counting
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to declare the Assembly Election Results 2026 for five states and union territories - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - on May 4, 2026. The elections have been held in multiple phases over the past few weeks, with several seats witnessing intense contests and strong voter turnout across all five regions.

Early trends are expected to emerge within the first few hours of counting, giving a clear indication of which way the results are heading. Final results are likely to be declared by the afternoon or evening, depending on the number of counting rounds in each constituency.

When and Where To Watch Live Counting

Vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am under strict security arrangements across all constituencies. Voters and political observers can follow live counting and real-time results across multiple news platforms. Official and accurate seat-wise results will also be available on the Election Commission of India's official results portal at results.eci.gov.in, which will be updated in real time throughout the day. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: How To Check at results.eci.gov.in.

How Is Counting Done?

The counting process begins with postal ballots, which include votes cast by service personnel, election staff and others who were unable to vote in person on polling day. Once postal ballots are tallied, officials move to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Result 2026: 22,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed for Counting Day Security in Chennai.

Each EVM is opened in front of authorised officials and representatives of candidates, displaying the vote count for each contestant instantly. Since counting takes place in multiple rounds across numerous constituencies, the complete picture of results gradually builds throughout the day. The counting speeds up significantly after the EVM stage, as machines provide instant totals.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry have all witnessed heavy campaigning and closely fought constituencies that could deliver surprise results on counting day.

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Election Commission). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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