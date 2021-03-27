Kolkata, March 27: Amid the Phase 1 polling of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on Saturday alleged 'discrepancy' in voting percentage and malfunctioning of EVMs. As reported by news agency ANI, Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien has written a letter to the Election Commission in this regard, and a party delegation met the poll panel in the afternoon. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: Voting for 30 Vidhan Sabha Seats Underway; 191 Candidates in Fray.

"We have submitted a memorandum saying that the previous system of the booth agents, or polling agents, he must be a voter of the concerned booth and must contain his identity with IDs with the same booth," TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a member of the party's delegation told ANI. "Our demand from the second phase to the eighth phase is that in the system of deploying the polling agent, he must be a local resident or voter of the concerned polling station or booth," he added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress took to Twitter and shared voting turnout figures from East Medinipur district and wrote, "What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!" West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Know How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online & Download Voter Slip for Phase 1 Polling.

Tweet By TMC:

What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking!@CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently! pic.twitter.com/LK1lSvKa8q — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 27, 2021

The voting for the 30 assembly seats across five districts is currently underway in West Bengal. The voter turnout till 3 PM for the phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 stood at 55.27 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India. In the first phase, the voting is underway in 30 assembly constituencies across five districts - Paschim Midnapore Part-I, Purba Midnapore Part-I, Bankura, Jhargram, and Purulia. The polling will end at 6 pm.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2.

