Kolkata, March 26: The polling for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has begun on Saturday at 7 am. In the first phase, the voting is underway in 30 assembly constituencies across five districts - Paschim Midnapore Part-I, Purba Midnapore Part-I, Bankura, Jhargram, and Purulia. The polling will end at 6 pm. It is taking place as per COVID-19 protocols. A total of 191 candidates are in the fray. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Know How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online & Download Voter Slip for Phase 1 Polling.

The Vidhan Sabha polls in the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be conducted in eight phases starting from March 27 till April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2, and on the same day by evening, results will be declared.

Here Are Constituencies Going For Polls in The Phase 1:

Gopiballavpur Jhargram Keshiary (ST) Kharagpur Garbeta Salboni Medinipur Binpur (ST) Bandwan (ST) Balarampur Baghmundi Joypur Purulia Manbazar (ST) Kashipur Para (SC) Raghunathpur (SC) Saltora (SC) Chhatna Ranibandh (ST) Raipur (ST)

The Election Commission has said that every person coming to vote or personnel on duty at poll centres should wear masks. The poll body directed that thermal screening all the people coming to vote should be done, and hand sanitisers should be provided. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

The state was mainly ruled by the Congress in the initial years and later the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPIM). However, in 2011, The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, broke the trend by coming to power. The party has ruled the state for 10 years. Mamata Banerjee will be seeking the third term as the Chief Minister of the State.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which failed to dominate West Bengal politics till the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, will be giving a tough competition to the TMC. In the recent past, more than 50 TMC leaders joined the saffron party.

Along with West Bengal, three other states – Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and one union territory, Puducherry will be going for polls. Polls in Assam will be conducted in three phases, while in all the other states and the union territory, voting will take place in a single phase on April 6. Results of all these states and the union territory will be declared on May 2.

