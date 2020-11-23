Kolkata, November 23: In a setback to Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM, party's West Bengal convenor Sheikh Anwar Hussain Pasha on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). After its impressive performance in Bihar, the AIMIM aims to contest assembly elections in West Bengal due next year. Sheikh Anwar Hussain Pasha's exit is seen as a blow to AIMIM ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls. AIMIM to Take Call on West Bengal Polls After Talks.

After joining the TMC, Pasha alleged AIMIM plays divisive politics, adding that his former party had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bihar elections. They have done divisive politics in favour of BJP and we know what they earn with that too," Pasha was quoted by India Today as saying. He added that "Bihar model" is implemented in West Bengal, which according to him, could have dire consequences due to the 30 percent minority population in the state. Bihar Poll Boost: AIMIM Plans to Contest in UP, West Bengal Polls, Says Owaisi.

Pasha praised West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for raising her voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens. He also said he has not seen such a secular leader in his life. "We have left AIMIM and joined TMC because Mamata is a secular leader and only way to stop BJP," he said.

Owaisi had said on Sunday that the party is deliberating with the West Bengal unit over contesting the assembly elections, likely in April-May, and will take a decision after getting feedback from them. Pasha advised the AIMIM chief not to visit West Bengal.

