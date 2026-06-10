West Bengal Cabinet Expansion 2026: CM Suvendu Adhikari Keeps Home, Swapan Dasgupta Gets Finance in Portfolio Allocation

Kolkata, June 10: Suvendu Adhikari-led government announced final portfolio distribution to the newly sworn-in minsters in West Bengal cabinet on Wednesday. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has retained a number of crucial departments with him including Home and Hills Department, Land & Land Reforms, Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation, Power, Information and Cultural Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms and other Departments not allotted to other Ministers.

Journalist-turned-politician Swapan Dasgupta was allotted Finance department, while another scribe-turned-politician Jagannath Chattopadhyay had been allotted the state higher education & technical education and training and skills development department. West Bengal Cabinet: Portfolios Allocated in Major Expansion, CM Suvendu Adhikari Keeps Home, Hill Affairs.

Veteran party leader Tapas Roy, with his long legislative and ministerial experience in the previous Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet has been allotted the crucial department like Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Public Enterprises, Industrial Reconstruction and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources.

Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, a medical practitioner in private life, has been allotted the department of health & family welfare. Dipak Burman, also a veteran legislator will be the cabinet minister for School Education, Housing and Micro, Small Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles departments. 'Received Approval Letter for Rs 1,000 Crore for PMGSY': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari After Meeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shankar Ghosh, two-time party legislator and the former BJP chief whip in the West Bengal Assembly has been allotted twin portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism departments.

Manoj Kumar Oraon has been allotted the Forests and Environment departments. Arjun Singh had been allotted the labour and transport departments, Gouri Shankar Ghosh had been allotted the Backward Classes Welfare, Mass Education Extension and Library Services departments.

Kalyan Chakraborti has been entrusted with Information Technology & Electronics, Science, Technology & Biotechnology, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture departments.

Arup Kumar Das has been given charge of Irrigation & Waterways department, Dudh Kumar Mondal has been given state agriculture department. Ajay Kumar Poddar has got public health engineering and public works department.

Nishith Pramanik has got the additional charge of the Water Resources Investigation and Development department. Fashion designer-turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul has been made the cabinet minister for Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department.

The state government also announced portfolios for three ministers of state (independent charge) namely Malati Ravo Roy (Women & Child Development, Social Welfare, Self Help Groups & Self Employment and Programme Monitoring departments), Rajesh Mahata (Animal Resources Development and Fisheries departments) and Dr Indranil Khan (Youth Services, Sports and Consumer Affairs departments). The state government has also notified the portfolio distribution for 19 ministers of states.

They include Joel Murmu, Hare Krishna Bera, Anandamay Barman, Ashok Dinda, Nadiar Chand Bauri, Vishal Lama, Shantanu Pramanik, Moumita Biswas Mishra, Umesh Ray, Purnima Chakravarty, Kaushik Chowdhury, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Dibakar Gharami, Amiya Kisku, Kalita Majhi, Gargi Das Ghosh, Biraj Biswas, Dipankar Jana and Sumana Sarkar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).