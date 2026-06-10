What Did Sonia Gandhi Offer To Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for TMC-Congress Merger?

Fresh political speculation has emerged after ABP News reported that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may have reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a proposal related to a possible merger between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress.

It is important to note that neither the Congress nor the TMC has officially confirmed the claims. The reported details are based on information cited by ABP News from its sources.

According to ABP News, Sonia Gandhi reportedly suggested that a merger between the TMC and the Congress could help strengthen the opposition camp amid what was described as increasing political pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Major Jolt to Mamata Banarjee: Saayoni Ghosh Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction, Says Report.

The report claimed that Sonia Gandhi personally spoke to Mamata Banerjee and discussed the prevailing political situation. ABP News further reported that Mamata Banerjee had sought some time before responding to the alleged proposal.

What Position Was Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Offered?

As per the ABP News report, sources claimed that a possible framework was discussed under which Mamata Banerjee could be offered the post of National Vice President in the Congress organisation if a merger were to take place.

However, the report did not indicate that any final decision had been made, nor has any official announcement been issued by either party. Mamata Banerjee To Join Congress? Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Cong Merger, Says Report.

What Role Was Mentioned for Abhishek Banerjee?

ABP News also reported, citing sources, that TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee could be considered for the position of General Secretary within the Congress setup in the event of a merger.

The report suggested that discussions around leadership roles were part of the broader political speculation surrounding a possible realignment between the two parties.

Rahul Gandhi-Abhishek Banerjee Meeting Adds to Buzz

The speculation gained further traction after reports of a recent meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee.

According to ABP News, sources described the interaction as positive and said the meeting lasted for more than one-and-a-half hours. Discussions reportedly focused on the current political scenario and recent electoral developments in West Bengal.

No Official Confirmation From Congress or TMC

As of now, neither the Congress nor the Trinamool Congress has publicly confirmed the existence of merger talks or any leadership offers.

The claims regarding Sonia Gandhi's outreach, as well as the reported roles for Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, remain based on information attributed to sources in the ABP News report.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABPLive), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).