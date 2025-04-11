Chennai, April 11: In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Nainar Nagendran as its new state president. He replaces K Annamalai, the outspoken former IPS officer who led the party’s aggressive southern push. Nagendran, who was the sole candidate in the fray, officially becomes the 13th BJP state president for Tamil Nadu.

The BJP’s central leadership is banking on Nagendran’s administrative experience and regional familiarity to strengthen the party’s foothold in a state traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties. With elections approaching, his leadership will be crucial in navigating the BJP’s strategy and alliances in Tamil Nadu. Nainar Nagendran Files Nomination for Tamil Nadu BJP President’s Post To Replace K Annamalai.

Nagendran’s role becomes even more crucial as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced an alliance for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 in a joint press conference. Union home minister Amit Shah formally announced while adding that Edappadi K Palaniswami will lead NDA in the elections. AIADMK, BJP Revive Ties for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Video).

Who Is Nainar Nagendran?

Born in Vadiveeswaram on October 16, 1960, Nainar Nagendran began his political career with AIADMK under J Jayalalithaa, serving as a minister from 2001 to 2006, overseeing the Electricity, Industry, and Transport portfolios. After being sidelined in 2011, he joined the BJP in 2017 and rose to become its Tamil Nadu legislative party leader. He won the 2021 assembly election from Tirunelveli and served as BJP vice president from 2020.

Nagendran’s political career has not been without controversy. He faced a INR 3.9 crore disproportionate assets case filed in 2010 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In 2018, he was accused of sending death threats to lyricist Vairamuthu over comments on the saint-poet Andal. He also drew criticism after he said that there should be ‘no hesitation’ in killing people ‘who speak ill of Hinduism.’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).