Patna, March 5: Bihar is bracing for a seismic shift in its political leadership as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha today, Thursday, March 5, 2026. While the veteran leader has not yet submitted his papers, senior JD(U) and BJP sources indicate that the process is scheduled for the afternoon at the Bihar State Assembly. Earlier today, Kumar (75) announced his candidature for the Rajya Sabha as a Janata Dal (United) nominee, triggering speculation over who will replace him as the Bihar chief minister months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept back to power in the state.

The atmosphere in the state capital is tense but expectant. Nitish Kumar has hinted at a move to national politics as part of an "honourable exit" after serving a record ten terms as Chief Minister. Although a section of the JD(U) rank-and-file has protested against his departure, senior party leaders like Vijay Kumar Choudhary have stated that the decision rests solely with Kumar. If the nomination is filed today, it will trigger a mandatory resignation from his current post, ending a two-decade era of "Nitish-centric" governance. ‘There Has Been a Desire in My Heart’: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Bid, Assures Support to New Bihar Government.

पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026

Who Will Replace Nitish? Top Contenders for the CM Post

Samrat Choudhary

Currently serving as the Deputy CM and the BJP’s state president, Samrat Choudhary is considered the frontrunner. As a prominent leader from the Kushwaha (OBC) community, his elevation would allow the BJP to consolidate a massive non-Yadav OBC vote bank. He has been a vocal face of the party’s aggressive stance in Bihar.

Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, remains a powerful contender. Known for his proximity to the central leadership in Delhi, Rai’s appointment would signal a direct line of control from the Prime Minister’s Office. He is often credited with strengthening the BJP’s organizational roots across the state. Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move on Cards? JDU Leaders Meet in Patna as Bihar CM Resignation Rumours Grow.

Nishant Kumar

In a surprise move, Nitish Kumar's son is set to enter active politics. Reports suggest he may be inducted as a Deputy Chief Minister to maintain the JD(U)'s influence within the new alliance structure.

Vijay Kumar Sinha

As the other current Deputy CM and a former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Sinha brings significant legislative experience. He represents the Upper Caste base of the party and is viewed as a "reliable hand" who can manage the bureaucracy during the transition period.

Renu Devi

Should the party decide to opt for an Extremely Backward Class (EBC) or a woman candidate to maintain Nitish Kumar’s core constituency, Renu Devi remains a strong dark-horse candidate. Her previous experience in the cabinet makes her a viable "consensus" choice.

Security has been tightened around the Bihar Assembly and the Chief Minister’s residence as supporters and media crews gather. Amit Shah’s presence is seen as a move to ensure a seamless transition and to prevent any internal friction within the NDA.

The opposition, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, has remained critical, labeling the move a "betrayal of the 2025 mandate." However, with the NDA holding a commanding majority, the transition is expected to proceed once the formal nomination is recorded.

The deadline for filing Rajya Sabha nominations is today. Once the papers are filed, the scrutiny will take place tomorrow, March 6. If Nitish Kumar proceeds, he is expected to continue as the "caretaker" Chief Minister until the election results are officially declared on March 16, after which a new leader will be sworn in.

