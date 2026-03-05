Patna, March 5: A passenger train in Bihar’s Kishanganj district came to an abrupt three-hour standstill on Wednesday, March 4, after its loco pilot refused to continue working beyond his scheduled shift. Sticking strictly to railway labor regulations, the driver halted the Malda-Siliguri Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train (75719) at Thakurganj railway station’s platform number one. The decision left hundreds of passengers stranded and sparked a debate over work-hour limits and crew management within Indian Railways.

The train arrived at Thakurganj at 2:52 PM, but instead of proceeding toward its destination, it remained stationary as the pilot informed senior officials that his nine-hour duty limit had been reached. Despite efforts from station authorities to persuade him to complete the journey, the pilot remained firm, citing safety protocols and his right to rest under established railway rules. A relief driver had to be dispatched from a nearby station, finally allowing the train to resume its journey after a delay of approximately 180 minutes. Lucknow: Loco Pilot Strips in Public After Being Denied Medical Leave After Piles Surgery, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Train Halted for 3 Hours in Bihar's Kishanganj After Loco Pilot Refuses Overtime Duty

The incident highlights the growing tension between strict adherence to labor laws and the operational demands of the railway network. Loco pilots have long argued that working beyond the nine-hour mark leads to extreme fatigue, which poses a significant risk to passenger safety. By refusing to "stretch" his shift, the pilot chose to follow the letter of the law, even as frustrated passengers were left waiting on the platform without immediate information.

Senior railway officials confirmed that an internal inquiry has been initiated to understand why a relief driver was not pre-positioned. Crew management systems are designed to swap pilots before shift expirations to avoid exactly this type of disruption. Raebareli: Loco Pilot Stops Freight Train at Crossing To Buy Cigarettes in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

This event is not isolated but part of a broader trend of "duty-hour" protests by railway staff across India. In recent months, organizations like the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) have intensified their demands for strictly regulated shifts and adequate rest periods. Loco pilots often face irregular schedules and are frequently asked to work overtime due to a persistent shortage of assistant loco pilots and operational staff.

Just last December, thousands of loco pilots participated in a nationwide hunger strike to highlight these very issues, including the lack of weekly offs and the physical strain of continuous night duties.

The three-hour delay at Thakurganj caused a ripple effect, slowing down other local rail traffic in the Katihar division. While Indian Railways has been modernizing its infrastructure, this incident serves as a reminder that human resource management remains a critical bottleneck. For the stranded passengers, the day ended with relief as the train finally departed, but the episode has renewed calls for better scheduling to ensure that safety-critical staff are not forced to choose between rules and service.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

