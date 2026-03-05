Patna, March 5: In a move that signals a historic shift in Bihar’s political landscape, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed on Thursday, March 5, that he will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The veteran leader, who has served a record ten terms as Chief Minister, is expected to file his nomination papers in Patna in the presence of senior NDA leaders. In an emotional message to the people of Bihar, Kumar stated that his decision followed "careful thought," effectively paving the way for a major leadership transition in the state.

The transition comes just four months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. While Kumar has remained the central pivot of Bihar politics since 2005, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the latest polls with 89 seats. Sources within the JD(U) indicate that Kumar may continue in his current role until the Rajya Sabha elections are concluded on March 16, after which a new Chief Minister, likely from the BJP, will be sworn in. Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move on Cards? JDU Leaders Meet in Patna as Bihar CM Resignation Rumours Grow.

‘There Has Been a Desire in My Heart’: Nitish Kumar

पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026

The Nitish Kumar Way: The Shift to National Politics

By entering the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar will join a rare group of Indian politicians who have served in all four legislative houses: the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council, the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha. This move is widely interpreted as a "succession plan" aimed at ensuring political stability while allowing the BJP to take the lead in Bihar for the first time.

Union Minister and JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, along with other senior aides, held late-night meetings at the Chief Minister’s residence to finalise the organisational strategy. Despite some dissenting voices within the alliance, the consensus appears to be a graceful transition for the 75-year-old leader to a national role in New Delhi. Nitish Kumar To Resign As Bihar CM? Reports Say JDU Chief Likely To File Rajya Sabha Nomination, BJP Reacts.

Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Bid

"For the past two decades, you have trusted and supported me, and I have served you with full dedication. It is your trust and support due to which Bihar is setting new standards in development," he wrote. "Since the beginning of my parliamentary career, I had a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of state legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament. That's why I want to become a Rajya Sabha MP in the upcoming election," Kumar wrote. "I assure you that my relationship with you will continue, and I will keep working for a developed Bihar. The new government will enjoy my full support and guidance."

Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Parallel to the Chief Ministerial transition is the formal entry of Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics. JD(U) leaders confirmed that Nishant is expected to join the party today and may be inducted into the state cabinet shortly thereafter. Reports suggest he could be appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister, a move aimed at consolidating the JD(U)’s core support base and providing a new face for the party’s future.

While Nishant has historically stayed away from the public eye, his sudden elevation is seen as a strategic maneuver to keep the JD(U) cadre energized during the transition. Supporters have already begun gathering in Patna, viewing his entry as a way to preserve his father's political legacy within the state.

Nitish Kumar’s departure from the Chief Minister's office would end an era that began in November 2005. Known for his "Susashan" (good governance) model and his ability to navigate complex alliances with both the BJP and the RJD, Kumar has been the defining figure of 21st-century Bihar. His move to the Rajya Sabha concludes a tenure marked by significant infrastructure development and social reforms, leaving behind a reshaped political map for the next generation of leaders.

