How Many and Which Uddhav Thackeray MPs Could Switch Sides Before Monsoon Session 2026?

Fresh political turbulence may be brewing in Maharashtra, with leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena claiming that seven Members of Parliament from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) are in advanced discussions to join their faction ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The claim, if it materialises, could significantly impact the opposition bloc and alter the political balance within Maharashtra's Shiv Sena landscape. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) has strongly denied the allegations, insisting that all its MPs remain united under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Raghav Chadha and 6 AAP MPs Join BJP, Shiv Sena UBT Slams Move, Calls It ‘Merger of Corruption’.

Shinde Camp Claims Seven MPs Ready to Switch

The latest claims were made by Shiv Sena leader and MLC Krupal Tumane, who said discussions under what he described as "Operation Tiger" have reached an advanced stage. Speaking to PTI, Tumane said, "Seven Sena UBT MPs want to join us and work under Eknath Shinde's leadership. Sixteen of their MLAs are also in contact."

He made similar remarks to ANI, claiming talks with the MPs have been underway for nearly a month and are now nearing completion. "Our discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under 'Operation Tiger' has reached its final stage," Tumane said. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Named NCPI President After Merger of Rebel TMC MPs.

Which MPs Could Leave Uddhav Thackeray Camp?

Despite the claims, the Shinde faction has not disclosed the identities of the seven MPs allegedly involved in the discussions. As of now, no Shiv Sena (UBT) MP has publicly confirmed plans to switch sides, and there has been no official announcement regarding any defection.

Political observers note that the lack of named MPs has left room for speculation, with attention focused on whether any developments occur before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

'Operation Tiger' Nearing Final Stage, Says Tumane

Explaining the status of the discussions, Tumane compared the process to a medical procedure. "Just like when we go to a hospital for an operation, an investigation is conducted first, and reports are issued. Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed with the doctor. The operation will take place on that day," he said.

He further expressed confidence that the alleged shift would take place before the commencement of the Monsoon Session, though he declined to provide additional details.

Apart from the Lok Sabha members, Tumane also claimed that several legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp are in contact with the Shinde-led faction. According to him, as many as 16 MLAs from Shiv Sena (UBT) have been communicating with the ruling faction. No independent confirmation of these claims has emerged so far.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has firmly dismissed the allegations. Following a meeting of party MPs chaired by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said all nine MPs remain committed to the party.

Raut rejected reports of defections and asserted that the party remains united despite speculation surrounding "Operation Tiger." He also said Shiv Sena (UBT) would counter with its own "Operation Wolf."

The claims come amid heightened political activity in Maharashtra and renewed speculation about possible shifts within opposition parties. If the reported defections were to take place, they could strengthen Eknath Shinde's position within the Shiv Sena while dealing a setback to Uddhav Thackeray's faction.

For now, however, the claims remain contested, with the Shinde camp asserting that talks are in their final stages and Shiv Sena (UBT) maintaining that all its MPs remain firmly with the party.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).