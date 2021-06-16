New Delhi, June 16: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested one more accused identified as Subash, a judo coach in connection with wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case.

According to Crime Branch officials, Subhash, a friend of two time olympian Sushil Kumar was arrested after his role in the murder of Dhankar emerged. Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of Wrestler Sushil Kumar Till June 25

Dhankar was killed in a brawl at the Chhatrsal stadium on May 4.

This is the 11th arrest in connection with the murder of Dhankar.

Delhi Police has already arrested Sushil Kumar, his close aide Ajay and several members of the Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gangs.

