Chennai, Aug 10: A Class 12 girl student of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district died on Wednesday. The police suspect the death to be a case of suicide.

The police said the girl was found in an unconscious state in the classroom and was taken to the Kannai Primary Health Centre and from there to the Villupuram Government Hospital where she died. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 12 Student Commits Suicide in School Hostel in Tiruvallur District

It may be recalled that last month, the suicide of a Class 12 girl student at the hostel of a private school in Kallakurichi had led to the public ransacking the school and setting school buses and police vans on fire.

Two more girl students committed suicide in two different incidents in the state recently, leading the state school education department to conduct awareness programmes among school students.

