New York, January 1: Zohran Mamdani has taken the oath of office as the new mayor of New York City in a historic midnight ceremony held at a decommissioned subway station in Manhattan, becoming the first Muslim to lead America’s largest city. Mamdani placed his hand on a Quran as he was sworn in, marking a first in the city’s political history. “This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said moments after taking the oath. The 34-year-old Democrat was sworn in by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a close political ally, at the old City Hall subway station, one of the original stops on the city’s earliest underground line.

The station, renowned for its ornate arched ceilings and historic significance, served as the backdrop for the ceremony, with Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, holding the Quran during the oath. Mamdani is set to be sworn in once again later in the day in a larger public ceremony at City Hall at 1 p.m. local time. That event will be administered by US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the new mayor’s political inspirations, and will be followed by a public block party organised by the incoming administration. Zohran Mamdani Sworn in as New York City's Youngest Mayor in a Century.

The celebration is planned along a stretch of Broadway known as the “Canyon of Heroes”, a location traditionally associated with ticker-tape parades. Following the ceremonies, Mamdani and his wife will move from their one-bedroom, rent-stabilised apartment in an outer borough to the official mayoral residence in Manhattan. He now begins what is widely regarded as one of the most demanding roles in American politics, stepping into office as one of the most closely watched political figures in the country.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991, Mamdani is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar-activist Mahmood Mamdani. His personal journey reflects the convergence of multiple diasporas. Along with being New York City’s first Muslim mayor, he is also the first mayor of South Asian origin, the first to be born in Africa, and, at 34, the youngest person to hold the office in generations. Mamdani’s family moved to New York City when he was seven years old, and he grew up in the city in the years following the September 11 attacks, a period during which many Muslims felt unwelcome. Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election 2025, To Become First Muslim and First South Asian Mayor of NYC.

Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor

🚨BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old immigrant from Uganda, just made history as the first Muslim, first South Asian, and youngest in a century to become Mayor of New York City. He was sworn in alongside his wife minutes into the new year of 2026 by NYS AG Letitia James. pic.twitter.com/NHgE6NVK5l — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 1, 2026

He became an American citizen in 2018 and went on to work on political campaigns for Democratic candidates across the city before seeking elected office himself. In 2020, he won a seat in the New York State Assembly, representing a district in Queens. Running a campaign that helped push “affordability” to the forefront of the political debate, the democratic socialist pledged to deliver sweeping changes aimed at easing the cost of living in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).