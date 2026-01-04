New York, January 4: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned the US action on Venezuela, stating that the attack on any sovereign nation is considered "an act of war" as it was a violation of international law. This came after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces carried out a large-scale attack on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and "captured" President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. He has also said that the US will run the South American nation during the transition period.

In a statement released by his office, Mamdani said, "I was briefed this morning on the US military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City." Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, His Wife Cilia Flores Land in New York After US Military Capture (Watch Videos).

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns US Action on Venezuela

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026

"Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law," he added. Notably, Mamdani holds limited power over federal actions, as Maduro and his wife are detained in New York under the custody of US federal agencies. The newly sworn-in New York City Mayor further blasted the move as a pursuit of regime change by the Trump administration.

"This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn't just affect those abroad; it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance," he added. Donald Trump Warns Rivals After Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, His Wife Cilia Flores Captured by US Military in Caracas.

Meanwhile, Maduro arrived in New York City late Saturday (local time) to face US criminal charges after federal prosecutors unsealed a sweeping indictment accusing him of leading a long-running narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment was made public by US Attorney General Pam Bondi and filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors allege Maduro used state power to move massive quantities of cocaine toward the United States over more than two decades.

Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, firearms offences and related crimes. The conduct is alleged to have begun around 1999 and continued through 2025.

According to the court filing, Maduro "sits atop a corrupt, illegitimate government" that relied on military, intelligence and law enforcement institutions to protect drug trafficking routes. Prosecutors say thousands of tons of cocaine were shipped from Venezuela through the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico.

The indictment names several co-defendants, including Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores de Maduro, and his son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra. Senior Venezuelan officials are also charged, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello Rondon and former Interior Minister Ramon Rodriguez Chacin.

Prosecutors allege the network partnered with violent criminal and militant groups, including Colombia's FARC and ELN guerrillas, Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and Zetas, and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The court document details alleged acts such as using Venezuelan diplomatic passports to shield traffickers, dispatching multi-ton cocaine shipments by air and sea, and providing armed protection for drug movements. It also alleges kidnappings, bribes and violence were used to secure trafficking routes.

Maduro and his co-defendants are also accused of possessing machine guns and destructive devices in furtherance of the drug conspiracy. Prosecutors say the weapons were used to enforce control and protect shipments.

If convicted, the charges carry potential life sentences. The US government is seeking forfeiture of assets tied to the alleged crimes, including drug proceeds and property used to facilitate trafficking.

Maduro is expected to appear before a federal judge in Manhattan, where prosecutors are likely to seek his continued detention pending trial. The United States has long accused Maduro of corruption and drug trafficking and does not recognise him as Venezuela's legitimate president following disputed elections and international condemnation of his rule.

