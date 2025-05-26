A vibrant new era has arrived with the launch of Jiya Designs, now proudly known as Jiya by Veer Design Studio, opening its spectacular flagship store in Khar. Renowned for its unique fusion of bridal and festive wear, this brand has stepped into the spotlight of mainstream fashion. Founded by the talented Manish Chotrani, Jiya Designs has rapidly become a coveted name in Indian occasion wear, showcasing a stunning collection of bridal lehengas, contemporary saree gowns, kurta sets, sherwanis, bandi sets, and so much more. The brand’s fresh identity and new retail haven reflect its evolution from traditional roots to a forward-thinking vision of accessible luxury, exquisite craftsmanship, and personalized style. Understanding the Digital Nomad Phenomenon: A Comprehensive Overview.

The store launch was electrifying, featuring television celebrities flaunting Jiya's signature silhouettes, opulent lehengas, and modern draped sarees, alongside impeccably tailored menswear. The presence of glamour icons like Deiya Sindhi added an extra sparkle to the event! Jiya Designs beautifully merges timeless tradition with contemporary celebration, consistently championing a blend of culture and sophistication. Coming from the legacy of Jiya by Veer Design Studio, the brand cherishes and enhances the ethnic spirit through meticulous craftsmanship, luxurious fabrics, and expressive designs. What started as a label honoring the elegance of Indian festivities has blossomed into a fashion powerhouse, curating elevated style for every occasion.

For the women, Jiya offers a mesmerizing collection of gowns, lehengas, and kurta lehenga sets, draped in enchanting hues and adorned with handcrafted motifs that strike a perfect balance between minimalism and grandeur. For the men, Jiya presents stylish, eclectic traditional attire—from bold sherwanis to effortlessly chic kurtas—ensuring that every ensemble feels both rooted in culture and refined in style.

Indian festivewear needs the commitment to unparalleled quality which shines through in every piece. With premium fabrics, intricate detailing, and timeless silhouettes, the brand’s collection promises not just stunning visuals, but also incredible comfort. Whether you’re drawn to subtle shades like salmon pink or the rich, striking tones of scarlet and fuchsia, and whether you prefer minimalist embellishments or bold designs, there’s something here for every aesthetic, every story.

“With this new space, our ambition was to create more than just a store; we aimed to capture the essence of the confident and expressive Jiya customer. We can’t wait to offer an immersive shopping experience that seamlessly blends luxury, personalized service, and exquisite design,” shared Manish Chotrani, Founder of Jiya Designs.

As you stand on the brink of a golden milestone in your life, you might feel a twinge of uncertainty. Yet, deep down, you crave something magnificent to accentuate your love and respect on this momentous day. Embracing that desire can seem challenging, but remember, being a bride-to-be in today’s world is a thrilling adventure! Get ready to redefine your bridal experience!

