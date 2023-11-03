Pakistan have not been in their best of forms in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which is currently ongoing in India. Neither it has went well for Pakistan captain Babar Azam who has been in tremendous pressure both on and off the field. Pakistan is not eliminated from the race to the semifinal as of yet but they definitely don't look the favourites to make it. Babar's captaincy and leadership qualities have been criticised heavily back in Pakistan and former cricketers also made the demand of removing him from the captaincy duties following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar's runs have dried up as well with only three half-centuries in seven games. Amidst this, it has been reported that in the mid of the ongoing CWC 2023, Babar Azam is preparing for his wedding scheduled to take place in December. Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

According to sources close to the OneCricket, it has been reported that Babar splurged a whopping seven lakh rupees on a designer sherwani, a traditional Indian outfit, for his upcoming wedding. This news comes as a surprise as the Pakistani team are currently travelling across India for their matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam's wedding is scheduled to take place at the end of this year, making the timing of his extravagant purchase all the more unexpected. Reportedly, Babar purchased the designer sherwani at a renowned Indian designer's boutique, Sabyasachi, known for their exquisite bridal and groom wear. ‘Jab Haarte Hai toh Kyu Log Kehte Hai ki Biriyani Khate Hai…’ Iftikhar Ahmed Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Pakistan Cricket Team’s Diet at ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

In addition to the sherwani, Babar is said to have acquired jewelry worth a considerable sum from a jewelry-making company while relaxing in the luxurious confines of a five-star hotel. Although, Babar's relatives have been carrying on his wedding preparations in full swing, this has definitely raised eyebrows given the kind of situation Pakistan cricket team is and Babar being the captain of the team. Debates have been ignited questioning the focus of the captain, who has been engaged in his wedding shopping rather than uniting the team for a cause they are in India for.

