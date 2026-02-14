Language is the bridge that connects hearts, and in 2026, as we celebrate love and global connection through Valentine's Day, expressing your feelings and wishes in a partner's native tongue, or a language you both admire, is the ultimate, most special romantic gesture.

This guide is uniquely designed to be your ultimate romantic toolkit with 100+ languages from around the Globe. To ensure your message is as authentic as it is beautiful, the following table is exceptionally helpful, providing the Language, the Native Script for visual elegance, the English Translation for clarity, and a Pronunciation Guide to help you whisper these "sweet nothings" with confidence. Whether you're writing a message in a greeting card, sending a special text, or whispering it in person, here is your comprehensive guide to saying "I love you" across the world’s most prominent languages. Valentine’s Day 2026: Wishes, Messages, Romantic Quotes and Images for Your Love.

The Global "I Love You" Master List: 100+ Languages for Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes

# Language Native Script English Text Pronunciation Guide 1 English I love you I love you eye luv yoo 2 Mandarin 我爱你 Wǒ ài nǐ woh eye nee 3 Spanish Te amo Te amo tay ah-mo 4 Hindi मैं तुमसे प्यार करता हूँ Main tumse pyar karta hoon main tum-say pyaar kar-ta hoon 5 French Je t'aime Je t'aime zhuh tem 6 Arabic أحبك Uhibbuk oo-hib-book 7 Bengali আমি তোমাকে ভালোবাসি Ami tomake bhalobashi ah-mee toh-mah-kay bha-lo-ba-she 8 Portuguese Eu te amo Eu te amo ay-oo tchee ah-mo 9 Russian Я тебя люблю Ya tebya lyublyu yah tyeh-byah lyoo-blyoo 10 Urdu میں تم سے محبت کرتا ہوں Main tumse muhabbat karta hoon main tum-say moo-hab-baht kar-ta hoon 11 German Ich liebe dich Ich liebe dich ish lee-buh dish 12 Italian Ti amo Ti amo tee ah-mo 13 Japanese 愛してる Aishiteru eye-shee-teh-roo 14 Korean 사랑해 Saranghae sah-rahng-hay 15 Marathi मी तुझ्यावर प्रेम करतो Mi tujhyavar prem karto mee too-jhya-var pray-m kar-toh 16 Tamil நான் உன்னை காதலிக்கிறேன் Naan unnai kaadhali kiren naan oon-nai kaa-dha-lee-kee-rain 17 Telugu నేను నిన్ను ప్రేమిస్తున్నాను Nenu ninnu premistunnanu nay-nu nin-nu pray-mis-too-nah-nu 18 Turkish Seni seviyorum Seni seviyorum seh-nee seh-vee-yoh-room 19 Vietnamese Anh yêu em Anh yêu em ahn ee-u em 20 Indonesian Aku cinta kamu Aku cinta kamu ah-koo cheen-tah kah-moo 21 Thai ผมรักคุณ Phom rak khun phom rahk khoon 22 Tagalog Mahal kita Mahal kita mah-hal kee-tah 23 Swahili Nakupenda Nakupenda nah-koo-pen-dah 24 Dutch Ik hou van jou Ik hou van jou ick how fon yow 25 Greek Σ'αγαπώ S'agapo sah-gah-po 26 Swedish Jag älskar dig Jag älskar dig yah el-skuh day 27 Polish Kocham cię Kocham cię ko-hahm chyeh 28 Ukrainian Я тебе кохаю Ya tebe kokhayu yah teh-be koh-hah-yoo 29 Punjabi ਮੈਂ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ Main tainu pyar karda han main ty-noo pyaar kar-dah hahn 30 Gujarati હું તને પ્રેમ કરું છું Hu tane prem karu chu hoon tuh-nay pray-m kuh-roo choo 31 Malayalam ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നു Njan ninne snehikkunnu n'yan nin-nay snay-hee-koon-nu 32 Kannada ನಾನು ನಿನ್ನನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ Nanu ninnannu pritisuttene nah-nu nin-nan-nu pree-tee-soo-tay-nay 33 Odia ମୁଁ ତୁମକୁ ଭଲ ପାଏ Mu tumaku bhala pae moo too-mah-koo bhuh-lah pah-ay 34 Assamese মই তোমাক ভাল পাওଁ Moi tomak bhal pao moy toh-mahk bhahl pow 35 Nepali म तिमीलाई माया गर्छु Ma timilai maya garchu muh tee-mee-lie mah-yah gur-choo 36 Sinhala මම ඔයාට ආදරෙයි Mama oyata adareyi ma-ma oh-yah-ta ah-da-ray-ee 37 Burmese မင်းကိုချစ်တယ် Min ko chit de min go chit day 38 Khmer ខ្ញុំស្រលាញ់អ្នក Khnhom srolanh neak knom sro-lan neak 39 Lao ຂ້ອຍຮັກເຈົ້າ Khoi hak chao koy hak chow 40 Malay Saya sayang awak Saya sayang awak sah-yah sah-yang ah-wak 41 Javanese Aku tresno karo kowe Aku tresno karo kowe ah-koo tres-no kah-ro ko-way 42 Sundanese Abdi bogoh ka anjeun Abdi bogoh ka anjeun ab-dee bo-goh kah an-jun 43 Mongolian Би чамд хайртай Bi chamd khairtai bee chamd hire-tie 44 Tibetan ང་ཁྱེད་རང་ལ་དགའ་པོ་ཡོད། Nga khyed rang la ga po yö ngah k'yay-rang-lah gah-po-yo 45 Cantonese 我愛你 Ngo oi nei n'gaw oy nay 46 Farsi (Persian) دوستت دارم Doostat daram doo-stat dah-rahm 47 Hebrew אני אוהב אותך Ani ohev otach (to f) ah-nee o-hev oh-tahk 48 Armenian Ես քեզ սիրում եմ Yes kez sirum yem yes kess see-room yem 49 Georgian მე შեն მიყვარხარ Me shen mikvarkhar meh shen mee-kvar-khar 50 Azerbaijani Mən səni sevirəm Mən səni sevirəm man sa-nee seh-vee-ram 51 Kazakh Мен сені сүйемін Men seni süyemin men seh-nee soo-yeh-meen 52 Uzbek Men seni sevaman Men seni sevaman men seh-nee seh-vah-mahn 53 Pashto زه تا سره مینه لرم Za ta sara meena laram zah tah sah-ra mee-na la-rahm 54 Kurdish Ez te hez dikim Ez te hez dikim ez teh hez dee-keem 55 Amharic እወድሻለሁ Iwedishalehu eh-weh-dee-sha-leh-hoo 56 Yoruba Mo nifẹ rẹ Mo nifẹ rẹ moh nee-feh-reh 57 Igbo A hụrụ m gị n'anya A hụrụ m gị n'anya ah hoo-roo m gee nahn-ya 58 Hausa Ina son ki Ina son ki ee-nah sohn kee 59 Zulu Ngiyakuthanda Ngiyakuthanda ngee-yah-koo-than-dah 60 Afrikaans Ek het jou lief Ek het jou lief eck it yo leaf 61 Somali Waad ku jecelahay Waad ku jecelahay wahd koo je-seh-la-high 62 Oromo Sin jaalladha Sin jaalladha seen jahl-la-dah 63 Malagasy Tiako ianao Tiako ianao tee-ah-koo ee-ah-now 64 Chichewa Ndimakukondani Ndimakukondani n'dee-mah-koo-kohn-dah-nee 65 Shona Ndinokuda Ndinokuda n'dee-no-koo-dah 66 Tswana Ke a go rata Ke a go rata kay ah ho rah-tah 67 Wolof Nob naa la Nob naa la nobe nah lah 68 Hawaiian Aloha wau iā ʻoe Aloha wau iā ʻoe ah-loh-hah vow ee-ah oh-way 69 Maori Aroha ahau ki a koe Aroha ahau ki a koe ah-roh-hah ah-how kee ah koy 70 Quechua Kuyayki Kuyayki koo-yay-kee 71 Guarani Rohayhu Rohayhu ro-high-hoo 72 Nahuatl Nimitztlazohtla Nimitztlazohtla nee-meetz-tla-zo-tla 73 Cherokee ᎬᎨᏳᎢ Gvgeyu'i guh-gay-yoo-ee 74 Navajo Ayóó Áníínísh’ní Ayóó Áníínísh’ní ah-yo ah-nee-neesh-nee 75 Icelandic Ég elska þig Ég elska þig yay el-skah thig 76 Norwegian Jeg elsker deg Jeg elsker deg yay el-skuh day 77 Danish Jeg elsker dig Jeg elsker dig yay el-skuh die 78 Finnish Minä rakastan sinua Minä rakastan sinua mi-na rah-kahs-tahn see-noo-ah 79 Estonian Ma armastan sind Ma armastan sind mah ar-mahs-tahn sin'd 80 Latvian Es tevi mīlu Es tevi mīlu ess teh-vee mee-loo 81 Lithuanian Aš tave myliu Aš tave myliu ahsh tah-vay mee-lyoo 82 Hungarian Szeretlek Szeretlek seh-ret-lek 83 Czech Miluji tě Miluji tě mi-loo-yi tyeh 84 Slovak Ľúbim ťa Ľúbim ťa lyoo-beem tyah 85 Slovenian Ljubim te Ljubim te lyoo-beem teh 86 Croatian Volim te Volim te vo-leem teh 87 Serbian Волим те Volim te vo-leem teh 88 Bulgarian Обичам те Obicham te oh-bee-hahm teh 89 Romanian Te iubesc Te iubesc tay yoo-besk 90 Catalan T'estimo T'estimo tess-tee-mo 91 Basque Maite zaitut Maite zaitut my-teh zai-toot 92 Galician Ámote Ámote ah-mo-tay 93 Welsh Rwy'n dy garu di Rwy'n dy garu di rooin duh ga-ree dee 94 Scottish Gaelic Tha gaol agam ort Tha gaol agam ort hah gurl ak-um orsht 95 Irish Gaelic Is breá liom tú Is breá liom tú iss brah lum too 96 Maltese Inħobbok Inħobbok in-hob-bok 97 Luxembourgish Ech hunn dech gär Ech hunn dech gär esh hoon desh gair 98 Esperanto Mi amas vin Mi amas vin mee ah-mahs veen 99 Latin Te amo Te amo tay ah-mo 100 Klingon bangwI’ SoH bangwI’ SoH bang-wee sokh 101 Elvish (Sindarin) Gi melin Gi melin ghee meh-leen

Why the Native Script Matters while Saying I Love You

Including the native script (like the Devanagari for Hindi or the Kanji for Japanese) in your cards or digital messages adds a layer of cultural respect and aesthetic beauty to the wishes. In a digital-first world, seeing your own language written correctly by a partner is one of the most powerful forms of emotional validation. 69 Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes: Naughty, Kinky, and Dirty Messages for Him and Her.

I Love You: Cultural Context Matters

In many languages, the "level" of love depends on the phrase you choose to wish:

Spanish: Te quiero is perfect for friends and family, while Te amo is reserved for deep romantic soulmates.

Te quiero is perfect for friends and family, while Te amo is reserved for deep romantic soulmates. Japanese: Aishiteru is very intense and rare. Many couples prefer Suki da (I like you) for daily affection.

Aishiteru is very intense and rare. Many couples prefer Suki da (I like you) for daily affection. Ancient Greek: They had specific words like Philia (friendship) and Agape (unconditional love) to distinguish between different bonds.

I Love You Beyond the Words: Untranslatable Love

Sometimes, "I love you" isn't enough. For Valentine's Day 2026, these "untranslatable" romantic words are trending for their specific emotional depth:

Saudade (Portuguese): A deep, nostalgic longing for someone you love who is absent.

A deep, nostalgic longing for someone you love who is absent. Kilig (Tagalog): That sudden "giddy" feeling or butterflies when something romantic happens.

That sudden "giddy" feeling or butterflies when something romantic happens. Koi No Yokan (Japanese): The premonition upon meeting someone that you will inevitably fall in love.

The premonition upon meeting someone that you will inevitably fall in love. Ya’aburnee (Arabic): Literally "you bury me"—the hope that you die before your partner because living without them is unthinkable.

While the sounds and scripts change, the intent remains the same. On Valentine's Day 2026, the most important part of saying "I love you" isn't the perfect accent; it's the sincerity behind the effort. Stepping outside your linguistic comfort zone shows your partner that they are worth the learning with special wishes.

