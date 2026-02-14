Language is the bridge that connects hearts, and in 2026, as we celebrate love and global connection through Valentine's Day, expressing your feelings and wishes in a partner's native tongue, or a language you both admire, is the ultimate, most special romantic gesture.
This guide is uniquely designed to be your ultimate romantic toolkit with 100+ languages from around the Globe. To ensure your message is as authentic as it is beautiful, the following table is exceptionally helpful, providing the Language, the Native Script for visual elegance, the English Translation for clarity, and a Pronunciation Guide to help you whisper these "sweet nothings" with confidence. Whether you're writing a message in a greeting card, sending a special text, or whispering it in person, here is your comprehensive guide to saying "I love you" across the world’s most prominent languages. Valentine’s Day 2026: Wishes, Messages, Romantic Quotes and Images for Your Love.
The Global "I Love You" Master List: 100+ Languages for Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes
|#
|Language
|Native Script
|English Text
|Pronunciation Guide
|1
|English
|I love you
|I love you
|eye luv yoo
|2
|Mandarin
|我爱你
|Wǒ ài nǐ
|woh eye nee
|3
|Spanish
|Te amo
|Te amo
|tay ah-mo
|4
|Hindi
|मैं तुमसे प्यार करता हूँ
|Main tumse pyar karta hoon
|main tum-say pyaar kar-ta hoon
|5
|French
|Je t'aime
|Je t'aime
|zhuh tem
|6
|Arabic
|أحبك
|Uhibbuk
|oo-hib-book
|7
|Bengali
|আমি তোমাকে ভালোবাসি
|Ami tomake bhalobashi
|ah-mee toh-mah-kay bha-lo-ba-she
|8
|Portuguese
|Eu te amo
|Eu te amo
|ay-oo tchee ah-mo
|9
|Russian
|Я тебя люблю
|Ya tebya lyublyu
|yah tyeh-byah lyoo-blyoo
|10
|Urdu
|میں تم سے محبت کرتا ہوں
|Main tumse muhabbat karta hoon
|main tum-say moo-hab-baht kar-ta hoon
|11
|German
|Ich liebe dich
|Ich liebe dich
|ish lee-buh dish
|12
|Italian
|Ti amo
|Ti amo
|tee ah-mo
|13
|Japanese
|愛してる
|Aishiteru
|eye-shee-teh-roo
|14
|Korean
|사랑해
|Saranghae
|sah-rahng-hay
|15
|Marathi
|मी तुझ्यावर प्रेम करतो
|Mi tujhyavar prem karto
|mee too-jhya-var pray-m kar-toh
|16
|Tamil
|நான் உன்னை காதலிக்கிறேன்
|Naan unnai kaadhali kiren
|naan oon-nai kaa-dha-lee-kee-rain
|17
|Telugu
|నేను నిన్ను ప్రేమిస్తున్నాను
|Nenu ninnu premistunnanu
|nay-nu nin-nu pray-mis-too-nah-nu
|18
|Turkish
|Seni seviyorum
|Seni seviyorum
|seh-nee seh-vee-yoh-room
|19
|Vietnamese
|Anh yêu em
|Anh yêu em
|ahn ee-u em
|20
|Indonesian
|Aku cinta kamu
|Aku cinta kamu
|ah-koo cheen-tah kah-moo
|21
|Thai
|ผมรักคุณ
|Phom rak khun
|phom rahk khoon
|22
|Tagalog
|Mahal kita
|Mahal kita
|mah-hal kee-tah
|23
|Swahili
|Nakupenda
|Nakupenda
|nah-koo-pen-dah
|24
|Dutch
|Ik hou van jou
|Ik hou van jou
|ick how fon yow
|25
|Greek
|Σ'αγαπώ
|S'agapo
|sah-gah-po
|26
|Swedish
|Jag älskar dig
|Jag älskar dig
|yah el-skuh day
|27
|Polish
|Kocham cię
|Kocham cię
|ko-hahm chyeh
|28
|Ukrainian
|Я тебе кохаю
|Ya tebe kokhayu
|yah teh-be koh-hah-yoo
|29
|Punjabi
|ਮੈਂ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ
|Main tainu pyar karda han
|main ty-noo pyaar kar-dah hahn
|30
|Gujarati
|હું તને પ્રેમ કરું છું
|Hu tane prem karu chu
|hoon tuh-nay pray-m kuh-roo choo
|31
|Malayalam
|ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നു
|Njan ninne snehikkunnu
|n'yan nin-nay snay-hee-koon-nu
|32
|Kannada
|ನಾನು ನಿನ್ನನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ
|Nanu ninnannu pritisuttene
|nah-nu nin-nan-nu pree-tee-soo-tay-nay
|33
|Odia
|ମୁଁ ତୁମକୁ ଭଲ ପାଏ
|Mu tumaku bhala pae
|moo too-mah-koo bhuh-lah pah-ay
|34
|Assamese
|মই তোমাক ভাল পাওଁ
|Moi tomak bhal pao
|moy toh-mahk bhahl pow
|35
|Nepali
|म तिमीलाई माया गर्छु
|Ma timilai maya garchu
|muh tee-mee-lie mah-yah gur-choo
|36
|Sinhala
|මම ඔයාට ආදරෙයි
|Mama oyata adareyi
|ma-ma oh-yah-ta ah-da-ray-ee
|37
|Burmese
|မင်းကိုချစ်တယ်
|Min ko chit de
|min go chit day
|38
|Khmer
|ខ្ញុំស្រលាញ់អ្នក
|Khnhom srolanh neak
|knom sro-lan neak
|39
|Lao
|ຂ້ອຍຮັກເຈົ້າ
|Khoi hak chao
|koy hak chow
|40
|Malay
|Saya sayang awak
|Saya sayang awak
|sah-yah sah-yang ah-wak
|41
|Javanese
|Aku tresno karo kowe
|Aku tresno karo kowe
|ah-koo tres-no kah-ro ko-way
|42
|Sundanese
|Abdi bogoh ka anjeun
|Abdi bogoh ka anjeun
|ab-dee bo-goh kah an-jun
|43
|Mongolian
|Би чамд хайртай
|Bi chamd khairtai
|bee chamd hire-tie
|44
|Tibetan
|ང་ཁྱེད་རང་ལ་དགའ་པོ་ཡོད།
|Nga khyed rang la ga po yö
|ngah k'yay-rang-lah gah-po-yo
|45
|Cantonese
|我愛你
|Ngo oi nei
|n'gaw oy nay
|46
|Farsi (Persian)
|دوستت دارم
|Doostat daram
|doo-stat dah-rahm
|47
|Hebrew
|אני אוהב אותך
|Ani ohev otach (to f)
|ah-nee o-hev oh-tahk
|48
|Armenian
|Ես քեզ սիրում եմ
|Yes kez sirum yem
|yes kess see-room yem
|49
|Georgian
|მე შեն მიყვარხარ
|Me shen mikvarkhar
|meh shen mee-kvar-khar
|50
|Azerbaijani
|Mən səni sevirəm
|Mən səni sevirəm
|man sa-nee seh-vee-ram
|51
|Kazakh
|Мен сені сүйемін
|Men seni süyemin
|men seh-nee soo-yeh-meen
|52
|Uzbek
|Men seni sevaman
|Men seni sevaman
|men seh-nee seh-vah-mahn
|53
|Pashto
|زه تا سره مینه لرم
|Za ta sara meena laram
|zah tah sah-ra mee-na la-rahm
|54
|Kurdish
|Ez te hez dikim
|Ez te hez dikim
|ez teh hez dee-keem
|55
|Amharic
|እወድሻለሁ
|Iwedishalehu
|eh-weh-dee-sha-leh-hoo
|56
|Yoruba
|Mo nifẹ rẹ
|Mo nifẹ rẹ
|moh nee-feh-reh
|57
|Igbo
|A hụrụ m gị n'anya
|A hụrụ m gị n'anya
|ah hoo-roo m gee nahn-ya
|58
|Hausa
|Ina son ki
|Ina son ki
|ee-nah sohn kee
|59
|Zulu
|Ngiyakuthanda
|Ngiyakuthanda
|ngee-yah-koo-than-dah
|60
|Afrikaans
|Ek het jou lief
|Ek het jou lief
|eck it yo leaf
|61
|Somali
|Waad ku jecelahay
|Waad ku jecelahay
|wahd koo je-seh-la-high
|62
|Oromo
|Sin jaalladha
|Sin jaalladha
|seen jahl-la-dah
|63
|Malagasy
|Tiako ianao
|Tiako ianao
|tee-ah-koo ee-ah-now
|64
|Chichewa
|Ndimakukondani
|Ndimakukondani
|n'dee-mah-koo-kohn-dah-nee
|65
|Shona
|Ndinokuda
|Ndinokuda
|n'dee-no-koo-dah
|66
|Tswana
|Ke a go rata
|Ke a go rata
|kay ah ho rah-tah
|67
|Wolof
|Nob naa la
|Nob naa la
|nobe nah lah
|68
|Hawaiian
|Aloha wau iā ʻoe
|Aloha wau iā ʻoe
|ah-loh-hah vow ee-ah oh-way
|69
|Maori
|Aroha ahau ki a koe
|Aroha ahau ki a koe
|ah-roh-hah ah-how kee ah koy
|70
|Quechua
|Kuyayki
|Kuyayki
|koo-yay-kee
|71
|Guarani
|Rohayhu
|Rohayhu
|ro-high-hoo
|72
|Nahuatl
|Nimitztlazohtla
|Nimitztlazohtla
|nee-meetz-tla-zo-tla
|73
|Cherokee
|ᎬᎨᏳᎢ
|Gvgeyu'i
|guh-gay-yoo-ee
|74
|Navajo
|Ayóó Áníínísh’ní
|Ayóó Áníínísh’ní
|ah-yo ah-nee-neesh-nee
|75
|Icelandic
|Ég elska þig
|Ég elska þig
|yay el-skah thig
|76
|Norwegian
|Jeg elsker deg
|Jeg elsker deg
|yay el-skuh day
|77
|Danish
|Jeg elsker dig
|Jeg elsker dig
|yay el-skuh die
|78
|Finnish
|Minä rakastan sinua
|Minä rakastan sinua
|mi-na rah-kahs-tahn see-noo-ah
|79
|Estonian
|Ma armastan sind
|Ma armastan sind
|mah ar-mahs-tahn sin'd
|80
|Latvian
|Es tevi mīlu
|Es tevi mīlu
|ess teh-vee mee-loo
|81
|Lithuanian
|Aš tave myliu
|Aš tave myliu
|ahsh tah-vay mee-lyoo
|82
|Hungarian
|Szeretlek
|Szeretlek
|seh-ret-lek
|83
|Czech
|Miluji tě
|Miluji tě
|mi-loo-yi tyeh
|84
|Slovak
|Ľúbim ťa
|Ľúbim ťa
|lyoo-beem tyah
|85
|Slovenian
|Ljubim te
|Ljubim te
|lyoo-beem teh
|86
|Croatian
|Volim te
|Volim te
|vo-leem teh
|87
|Serbian
|Волим те
|Volim te
|vo-leem teh
|88
|Bulgarian
|Обичам те
|Obicham te
|oh-bee-hahm teh
|89
|Romanian
|Te iubesc
|Te iubesc
|tay yoo-besk
|90
|Catalan
|T'estimo
|T'estimo
|tess-tee-mo
|91
|Basque
|Maite zaitut
|Maite zaitut
|my-teh zai-toot
|92
|Galician
|Ámote
|Ámote
|ah-mo-tay
|93
|Welsh
|Rwy'n dy garu di
|Rwy'n dy garu di
|rooin duh ga-ree dee
|94
|Scottish Gaelic
|Tha gaol agam ort
|Tha gaol agam ort
|hah gurl ak-um orsht
|95
|Irish Gaelic
|Is breá liom tú
|Is breá liom tú
|iss brah lum too
|96
|Maltese
|Inħobbok
|Inħobbok
|in-hob-bok
|97
|Luxembourgish
|Ech hunn dech gär
|Ech hunn dech gär
|esh hoon desh gair
|98
|Esperanto
|Mi amas vin
|Mi amas vin
|mee ah-mahs veen
|99
|Latin
|Te amo
|Te amo
|tay ah-mo
|100
|Klingon
|bangwI’ SoH
|bangwI’ SoH
|bang-wee sokh
|101
|Elvish (Sindarin)
|Gi melin
|Gi melin
|ghee meh-leen
Why the Native Script Matters while Saying I Love You
Including the native script (like the Devanagari for Hindi or the Kanji for Japanese) in your cards or digital messages adds a layer of cultural respect and aesthetic beauty to the wishes. In a digital-first world, seeing your own language written correctly by a partner is one of the most powerful forms of emotional validation. 69 Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes: Naughty, Kinky, and Dirty Messages for Him and Her.
I Love You: Cultural Context Matters
In many languages, the "level" of love depends on the phrase you choose to wish:
- Spanish: Te quiero is perfect for friends and family, while Te amo is reserved for deep romantic soulmates.
- Japanese: Aishiteru is very intense and rare. Many couples prefer Suki da (I like you) for daily affection.
- Ancient Greek: They had specific words like Philia (friendship) and Agape (unconditional love) to distinguish between different bonds.
I Love You Beyond the Words: Untranslatable Love
Sometimes, "I love you" isn't enough. For Valentine's Day 2026, these "untranslatable" romantic words are trending for their specific emotional depth:
- Saudade (Portuguese): A deep, nostalgic longing for someone you love who is absent.
- Kilig (Tagalog): That sudden "giddy" feeling or butterflies when something romantic happens.
- Koi No Yokan (Japanese): The premonition upon meeting someone that you will inevitably fall in love.
- Ya’aburnee (Arabic): Literally "you bury me"—the hope that you die before your partner because living without them is unthinkable.
While the sounds and scripts change, the intent remains the same. On Valentine's Day 2026, the most important part of saying "I love you" isn't the perfect accent; it's the sincerity behind the effort. Stepping outside your linguistic comfort zone shows your partner that they are worth the learning with special wishes.
