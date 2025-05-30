The energy at BKFC 71 and 72 in Dubai was off the charts, and 1Win, the official Giveaway Partner, made it a night to remember. One lucky Indian fan hit the jackpot in 1Win's Sport raffle, walking away with the keys to a jaw-dropping McLaren supercar.

As a dedicated partner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, 1Win brought extra sizzle to the event with their luxury car giveaway. The McLaren, gleaming under the arena lights, was the night's talk for fans from Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. The raffle was a heartfelt thank-you from 1Win to the vibrant combat sports community.

Entering was as easy as scanning a QR code and filling out a short form. With nearly 500 fans in the running, the live draw on 1WinSport's YouTube channel was a moment of pure suspense. When the Indian fan's name was announced, the crowd went wild.

"Winning this McLaren from 1Win proves that anything is possible. With 1Win, my dreams have really come true. My family and I are filled with gratitude and joy. Thank you so much, 1Win!"

The excitement didn't stop there-1Win also gave away a T-shirt signed by MMA icon Conor McGregor, a special treat for fans. The brand's love for combat sports shines through in their partnerships, including their recent addition of boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez as Global Brand Ambassador in 2025, a perfect match for their commitment to strength and passion.

About 1Win

Launched in 2016, 1Win is a global gaming brand with a foothold in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Known for connecting with fans through exciting initiatives, 1Win boasts ambassadors like David Warner, Johnny Sins, and, as of 2025, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez.

