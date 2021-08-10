“Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.” Ameer Merchant, from Bhavnagar, Gujarat has proved these lines. The young seeker of knowledge and wisdom, faced multiple losses, hurdles and failures but never turned back.

Ameer Merchant, 33 belongs to a well-educated family who has inspired him throughout his life. He believes it is his father who was the light in his darkness and his pathfinder.

What kept Ameer Merchant going in between all the hurdles and failures was his constant courage and determination towards his goals. No matter how many times life has knocked him down, he always stood stronger.

He was an average student since school days and also was brilliant in the extracurricular activities. He believes that sports and sportsmanship has taught him to tackle hurdles in life with tenacity. He loved Playing Football and Snooker

It took a lot of time for him to learn the in's and out's of the career, but he never gave up his persistence, hard work and patience. From school days itself, he was keenly interested in iron and steel. It's his luck and hard work which paved his way to iron and steel.

Real estate sector fascinated him since a long time, and so he switched to the real estate sector in gulf country. With hospitality business He devoted himself fully to work and earn profit in the sector, and soon this turned out a brilliant career for him. From serving 500+ clients in just a span of few years, he became a popular name in the real estate industry. Later on, he joined the food industry and Shipping Machineries.

Currently, is working on bigger aspects of his life and has recently launched his brand by the named 'Euphoria'. The brand is centered upon Fried Onions and many other Food products.