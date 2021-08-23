It is important for the routine workflows in any organization to get automated in today’s world and beyond. Though most of the big organizations have already undergone this transformation, there’s still a huge chunk of small- and medium-sized businesses that lack the skills and expertise that are needed for automating the workflow. This is where business automation experts like Kewal Kishan play a major role in training business owners and other top management executives who need guidance.

Business Automation Assistance from Expert

Kewal Kishan is one of the most sought-after business automation coaches in India. Back then, when he was a struggling entrepreneur, he realized that there was a huge gap between the dreams of business owners and their skills and systems. That was when he devised a mission to help business owners scale their businesses by facilitating them with the required systems, skills, and support.

Empowering Businesses Through Automation

Kewal has had a great role in training thousands of small, medium, and micro sectors, including several industries like Trading, Manufacturing, Construction, and Service to name a few. He provides training to innumerable business entrepreneurs to build systems using G-Suite and helps them perform growth-based tasks, optimize systems, and do less work to achieve more by automating manual and repetitive tasks.

Having been in the industry for more than 8 years now, Kewal has helped over 3500 businesses across 25+ industries achieve real results in the form of more leads, clients, increased productivity, scalability, and success. This automation geek looks forward to empowering over a million businesses by the year 2030 by helping them achieve ten times growth through business automation.

Scale Businesses Through System-Driven Processes

Providing businesses with the required systems, Kewal Kishan has been helping them scale big time. He trains them to put several business operations on autopilot. G-Suite is the platform that this expert highly recommends as an ideal solution for businesses for email hosting and document collaboration, process automation, and data management.

With the help of his team, Kewal offers businesses all that they need to be system-driven. They provide the required ecosystem, systems, and support so that businesses can build and scale. They make the most out of G-Suite technology to help SME business owners in establishing a business that runs smoothly by automating their Admin, HR, Sales, Marketing and Operations.