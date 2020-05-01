Ayaan Khan, The Next Face of the Bollywood Industry Who Believes in Breaking Stereotypes

Ayaan Khan

Getting fame at a very young age is not at all easy you need hard work and determination, Ayaan khan is a growing superstar of Bollywood. Bollywood has given many young and talented actors from all over the sphere. Bollywood has always acted as an independent platform for talent and versatility. Getting fame at a very young age is not at all easy you need hard work and determination, Ayaan is a growing superstar of Bollywood.

Ayaan khan is a 24-year-old Indian film actor from the most fascinating place Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. He was born and brought up in Srinagar went to Green valley educational institute and graduated from Kashmir University Business School. His voyage wasn't effortless he went through a lot of obstacles from getting brainwashed to radicalized he faced harsh realities but above all of them he put his efforts to make things happen and dare to dream of becoming an actor.

The theater was always one of the charming nooks for him and he is performing an incredible job in this alcove. He is best recognized for his accomplishments and exemplar laurels like he was prized as the "Fresh Face of the year" and "Rising star of the year by Misty Cine Films. But that's the onset of his Bollywood journey. Being socially responsible he spread awareness and contributed towards the society to fight against the pandemic going on in the whole world I.e. Covid-19.

His ideology and ideal notions lead him towards fame and fortune as he says that "I keep my heart on sleeves. Pouring my happiness into the void I carry because then only I will vibrate resonance". Amassing a habit in which he can entrench himself with absolute perfection. For his versatile personality and driving passionate attitude towards his dream of becoming a leafing actor of Bollywood, we wish him all the best for the future.