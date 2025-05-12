The Cannes 2025 film festival is here and it starts from May 13. Cinema lovers are already hyped about the iconic glitz and glamour that are about to unfold on the French Riviera. Fans can expect to be treated with a wide spectrum of stories, from intimate dramas to action blockbusters, as well as a slate of buzzy directorial debuts. As one of the most prestigious film festivals globally, Cannes continues to be the ultimate celebration of art, creativity and cinematic excellence. Whether you are a film buff, a fashion enthusiast, or a traveller, this guide covers everything you need to know about the Cannes Film Festival 2025. From the dates of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the full schedule, Indian stars gracing the red carpet, the jury, and more, get the details here.

Cannes 2025 Dates: Full Schedule

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, in the city of Cannes, located on the sun-soaked French Riviera. The events will unfold at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, where actors, filmmakers, industry insiders and media from around the globe gather to celebrate the cinematic brilliance.

Indian Stars and Jury at Cannes 2025

It is impossible to talk about Cannes without mentioning the red carpet. This year promises some seriously star-studded arrivals. Alia Bhatt is set to make her much-awaited debut as the Global Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG Cannes woman. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore will also attend the film festival for a special screening of her film, Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), which saw her act opposite Soumitra Chatterjee. In addition, after winning the Grand Prize for her film, All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia now joins the prestigious jury at the Festival de Cannes.

What To Expect From Cannes 2025?

The Cannes Film Festival has grown to become the ultimate platform for celebrating international cinema. The coveted Palme d’Or, the festival's highest honour, is awarded to the best film in the official competition. Cannes 2025 will undoubtedly bring a mix of red carpet glamour, amazing films, and unforgettable moments. One of Satyajit Ray's highly anticipated films, Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), will be featured in the Cannes Classics section, a space reserved for iconic works that have shaped the language of cinema.

The global stage of Cannes is all about films, fashion and art. Expect a parade of stars wearing couture creations from the world's top designers, gracing the red carpet with a series of film premieres, celebrated juries and special awards.

