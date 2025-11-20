Janhvi Kapoor is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices. The actress recently stepped out in a tropical-themed sequined gown that instantly became the talk of the internet not just for its beauty, but also for its hefty price tag. Janhvi wore a stunning printed maxi dress from Elie Saab’s Spring/Summer ’25 collection, priced at a jaw-dropping around INR 3.09 lakh. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Janhvi Kapoor Reads Poem Written by Her for Mother Sridevi on Talk Show Hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol.

Stylist Meagan Concessio Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@meaganconcessio)

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Tropical Sequined Gown

Known for blending minimal glamour with just the right touch of drama, Janhvi carried the look with her signature elegance. The fitted gown featured a serene tropical print brought to life with shimmering sequins, gently flaring at the hem. Adding to the look, she draped a matching scarf that elevated the dreamy vacation vibe. For accessories, Janhvi opted for champagne-gold floral earrings and a statement ring from House Of Yarane. Her makeup stayed true to her trademark soft-glam aesthetic nude glossy lips, subtly lined eyes and perfectly styled hair. The look was curated by stylist Meagan Concessio, who kept the jewellery minimal so the gown’s luxurious detailing could shine. Janhvi Kapoor on PM Modi’s Life-Inspired Movie, ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi’: Everything He Does Is Inspiring.

Janhvi Kapoor Shines As Style and Cinema Icon

Janhvi, spotted during her visit to Gir, continues to impress with fashion choices that balance sophistication and youthful charm. Her ability to switch between haute couture, red carpet glam, and easy street style has solidified her place as a modern-day style icon reminding many of her mother Sridevi’s effortless elegance. Beyond fashion, Janhvi has had an exciting year professionally. Her film Homebound, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, received a nine-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and was selected as India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. She will soon be seen opposite Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, releasing in March 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meagan Concessio's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).