Dolphin or dewy skin is the latest highlighter makeup technique that seems to be the new favourite of the year 2021. This is a new beauty buzzword is used to describe the dewy, refreshing, water-like look, quite opposite to the matter full-coverage look that has been popular in the past. This technique is said to give moist, smooth, and reflective skin like that of a dolphin. Famous makeup artists suggest that applying all your hydrating and illuminating products on top of each other creates dolphin skin. It is the perfect technique if you are looking for dew, shiny, seemingly supple, and glowing skin. A tinted moisturizer (suiting your skin) with nutritional content helps create a thicker and hydrated base for your highlight. A light highlighter is very effective in this case to give you a natural, radiant glow. Summer Skincare: Why Skin Products Must Be Applied in the Correct Order? Here's a Step-by-Step Regimen You Can Follow.

What is Dolphin Skin?

The idea is to basically layer all your illuminating and hydrating products on top of each other to create dimension. This doesn't just add warmth and dimension to the skin but makes it look supple and soft. You can use a coral-toned bronzer to buff it onto the hollows of the cheeks. This isn't just restricted to the cheeks and forehead but can also be applied to the lids and lips for a glowy, water-like look. You might want to avoid matte products for eyes, lips, or cheeks completely and go for light, and glossy products. Boob Skincare 101: Know More About the Self-Care Ritual That Is NOW Going Viral on Social Media! Step-by-Step All-Day Routine That You MUST Try for Soft & Supple Breasts.

How to Achieve Dolphin Skin (Watch Video):

However, you can apply translucent powder BUT only to dust it lightly on your face so that unnecessary shine is reduced. This makes sure to balance out your skin thoroughly.

