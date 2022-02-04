Plush with lush green hills, wistful roadways and beautiful water bodies all over, Saputara is a hill station nestled in the Sahyadri range in Gujarat. The best time to visit Saputara is between the months of October to February. During this time, winter is in full bloom, and all the places to visit in Saputara are brimming with tourists. Sunrise point, Hatgad fort, Echo point, Gira falls, Purna Sanctuary, Table point, Sunset point and Lake Garden are some of the most popularly visited sight-seeing spots on the hill town. In addition to the tourist attractions, some fun things to do in Saputara include trekking, hiking, and camping. Abundant with historical and religious avenues, Saputara tourism is very popular, especially from visitors from the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, considering it is located close to the borders of both the states. How to reach Saputara is not a question you will need to ponder on much, as it is right off the national highway and has great road and rail connections.

Considering how popular the hill station is as a holiday destination trip would be complete without tasting the local delicacies. Serving the best of both the states and other international dishes, there are many restaurants in Saputara where you will be able to tickle your taste buds. Lastly, there are several types of resorts in Saputara. Catering to the budgets and preferences of all kinds of people, you will definitely find a hotel that will satisfy you and give you a wholesome family holiday experience. Let us cover which is the best resort in the town and what all it has on offer for you.

The Resort of Choice while visiting Saputara

Located just 6.5 kms from Saputara, Club Mahindra Hatgad has a proven legacy backed by satisfied and experienced customers. Adjacent to Hatgad fort, the property has everything, from an offbeat location to modern amenities. What's more? The travel desk makes sure you have convenient transport to all the beautiful locations of Saputara, making for one magical experience. Read on to learn more about why this is preferred when looking for resorts in Saputara!

Rooms

The resort offers three types of room accommodation, perfect for all types of travellers. They are designed with luxurious interiors and offer all the modern-day amenities such as a mini-fridge, coffee/tea maker, air conditioning, kitchenette, toiletries, television and many more. The room types are;

Studio Room – Accommodates 2 adults and 2 children or 3 adults

1 Bedroom – Accommodates 3 adults and 2 children

2 Bedroom – Accommodates 5 adults and 2 children

Entertainment

Every Club Mahindra resort has the famous happy hub, which is popular for a variety of activities ranging from indoor games, events, performances, and much more. Every evening, a programme is held there which members residing in the resort can participate in or even come to observe. This is a great way to spend the evening of entertainment with the family.

Food

Among all the resorts in Saputara and in the surrounding locality , this one has an amazing open-air restaurant that overlooks the surrounding mountain range. Named Palms, the multi-cuisine restaurant serves fresh and piping hot delicacies, both local as well as continental. The cherry on the cake according to many a Club Mahindra review is the ambienceyou will experience when dining there. Needless to add, the food choices in terms of buffet and a la carte are plentiful and abundant at this restaurant.

Travel Desk

Visiting Saputara would include a vast number of excursions and sights to see, which on your own can be confusing. There is a dedicated travel desk at the hotel reception where you will get guidance on what to see, what to do and when to do it. Furthermore, they also arrange day tours and activities at nominal costs for all their members so that you cover all the gems of the place without lifting a finger. Moreover, transfers to and from the resort to any city, airport, bus stop or railway station are also organised in the car of your choosing.

Additional Amenities

If all the above-mentioned amenities weren't enough, there is much more to explore at this luxurious resort. There is an in-house spa where you can indulge in a variety of professional massages and other spa related services. The resort also has a gym, swimming pool, children's play area, Wi-Fi, indoor/outdoor games, souvenir shop, on-call doctor, first aid, room service, and parking facilities, among other amenities.