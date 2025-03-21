Famous People Born on March 21: March 21 is the birthdate of many renowned personalities from diverse fields. Celebrated actor Gary Oldman, known for his versatile performances in films like Darkest Hour and The Dark Knight, was born on this day. Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, famous for her impactful roles, also shares this birthday. Indian classical musician Bismillah Khan, a maestro of the shehnai, was born on March 21. The world of sports sees legends like Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna, and French footballer Antoine Griezmann celebrating their birthdays. The day also marks the birth of tennis stars Karolína Plíšková and Kristýna Plíšková, as well as Spanish footballer Jordi Alba. Other notable figures include actors Timothy Dalton, Matthew Broderick, and Scott Eastwood, along with cricketer Grant Elliott and politician Amit Deshmukh.

Famous March 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Gary Oldman Rani Mukerji Shobana Suraj Sharma Bismillah Khan (21 March 1916 - 21 August 2006) Ronaldinho Scott Eastwood Timothy Dalton Matthew Broderick Ayrton Senna (21 March 1960 - 1 May 1994) Antoine Griezmann Amit Deshmukh Grant Elliott Karolína Plíšková Kristýna Plíšková Jordi Alba

