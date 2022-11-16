Masoom Minawala - the name is quite a rage these days. The digital content creator specialises in luxury fashion and should be credited for making a brand out of her name. Masoom explored Instagram like no one else and with her fashion and lifestyle skills, managed to craft a career in a space that was still developing and which wasn't everyone's cup of tea. From walking the ramp for several designers to attending international fashion shows for various brands, she conquered things, one at a time and currently is busy experiencing the most memorable experience of her lifetime. Cannes 2021: Masoom Minawala, Diipa Buller Khosla, Nidhi Sunil - South Asian Beauties Who Turned Heads on the Red Carpet!

Masoom is expecting her first child and being a fashion influencer, she has taken up the uphill task of making maternity fashion look exciting and happening. One look at Minawala's Instagram account and you will find tons of pictures of her flaunting her baby bump in style. From a chic pantsuit to a stunning saree and even a co-ord set, Masoom has set the ball rolling for her maternity fashion game and she's owning it like no one else. If you're someone who's genuinely inclined towards fashion and wants to experiment with her maternity style file, Masoom's Instagram account is the place where you should head to. Don't believe us? Check out some of her coolest maternity looks below. Cannes 2022: Black Was the Colour of This Season; Check out Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan & Others in Their Hot Avatars.

Supremely Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Heavenly is the Word!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Who Doesn't Love Monotone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Loving her Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Such a Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

LWD - Little White Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

If This Ain't Chic, We Don't Know What Is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

