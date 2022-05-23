The Cannes film festival is going on in full swing at the French Riviera and this time the celebration honours India by celebrating #IndiaatCannes. The red carpet favourite, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked at the prestigious film festival once again while dishing out some major couture outfit goals. Next, we also had Deepika Padukone, who was among the jury members this year. The Padmaavat beauty did woo our hearts with her mystical choices but that one colour that we could place in everyone's wardrobe was - black of course. Deepika Padukone's Newfound Obsession are Her Boots, Proof in Pics.

From TV beauty Hina Khan to B-town queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and top luxury fashion influencer, Masoom Minawala, ladies were swooning over this hot shade while also dropping some major style bombs on us. From sarees to maxi dresses and pantsuits, black was visible in every design and on every celeb. Yes, we do know that the colour is very typical and very safe to play with. But not everyone wears black at Cannes all the time! This time the obsession was clear and we have proof in pics. Without wasting any more time, let's have a look at all our beauties in black. From Cannes to Met Gala, 5 Times When Deepika Padukone Picked Ravishing 'Red' Attires for the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dolce & Gabbana

Deepika Padukone in Alex Perry

Hina Khan In Fovari

Tamannaah In Gauri & Nainika

Masoom Minawala in Saiid Kobeisy

Urvashi Rautela in Ali Younes Couture

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sabyasachi

So, who was your favourite among these beauties? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

