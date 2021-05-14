Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the auspicious festivals in our country. Several look forward to this festival. This auspicious festival marks the homecoming of abundance and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya is mostly celebrated among Hindu and Jain communities. It is also popularly known as Akha Teej and Akti. The word ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never-ending while ‘Tritiya’ means ‘third day'. And the term ‘never ending’ is used for success, health, wealth, and hope. However, it is also believed that buying Gold on the day of the Akshaya Tritiya puja is highly auspicious. In a similar way, buying new clothes for the auspicious festival is equally important.

Most women prefer to wear traditional outfits for Akshaya Tritiya puja. As devotees pray to Goddess Vaibhav Laxmi, Lord Krishna, and Lord Vishnu all throughout the day. To offer puja, they get dressed up beautifully. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 14. People have already started preparing themselves for the joyous festival. Now, if you are someone who wants to look like a diva this puja then you must take fashion inspiration from Indian celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rashami Desai among others.

Let’s have a look at a few celebrity-inspired traditional outfits which are apt for Akshaya Tritiya 2021 puja.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

If you are not a fan of sarees, then wear a pastel-hued sequinned sharara set like Shilpa Shetty Kundra. You can style your look with a maang tikka and statement earrings.

Shweta Tiwari

Saree is the perfect attire for Akshaya Tritiya puja celebration. Wear a gold zari bordered traditional saree like Shweta Tiwari. Keep your beautiful tresses open and opt for golden accessorise.

Rashami Desai

You can also opt for a gorgeous lehenga like Rashami Desai for this Akshaya Tritiya celebration. Keep your makeup minimal and wear junk jewellery.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly a stunner when it comes to ethnic wear fashion. However, you can also steal the show during this upcoming Akshaya Tritiya celebration by wearing a gorgeous saree like the Ram Leela actress.

Tina Datta

To look different from others, dress up like Tina Datta. Yes, wear a stunning lehenga and pair it with a sheer dupatta.

Shraddha Arya

Stylish net sarees can never go out of fashion. Try to wear a sheer embroidered saree like Shraddha Arya this Akshaya Tritiya puja. To style your look, wear heavy earrings and you are good to go!

Hope this celebrity-inspired style guide will help you to choose the right outfit for Akshaya Tritiya 2021 celebration. Here's wishing everyone Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021.

